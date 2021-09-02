Metro & Crime

High Court upholds APC Ward Congress in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A High Court sitting in Itu Judicial Division of Akwa Ibom State has upheld the outcome of the ward congress held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 329 wards of the state on July 31, 2021.

The court in its ruling from suit no: HIT/28/2021 brought before Hon Justice Ntong F Ntong by Claimants/Applicants Uwakmfon Idara Dan, Emmanuel Sunday Nnah  and others on behalf of themselves and all elected persons as Ward Executives of the APC at the ward congress held in all the wards of Akwa Ibom State on July 31, 2021 against the defendants/ respondents, the National Chairman Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC and five others upheld the election pending the outcome of the suit brought before the court  by Obong Imo Akpan counsel to the claimants/applicants

In the motion paper brought before the court, it granted relief 1,3,4,5,6,7,8 and 9; which ordered as follows:

“That leave be and is hereby granted to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the originating summons, Motion on notice and other processes in this suit upon the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6thDefendants/ Respondents through substituted means by placing same at the main entrance to the 2ndDefendant’s National Secretariat located at Buhari House No. 40 Blantyre Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja FCT.

“That leave be and is hereby granted to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the Originating Summons, Motions on Notice and other processes in this suit on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th and 6thDefendants by the process server of this honorable court by placing same at the main entrance or conspicuous part of the main entrance of the 2nd defendant national secretariat.”

The court further ordered that the results of the Ward Congresses of the 2nd Defendant/Respondent in the 329 Wards of Akwa Ibom State held on July 31, 2021 and submitted to the 2nd Defendant through the 5th Defendant is the outcome of the Ward Congresses of the 2nd Defendant in the 329 Wards of Akwa Ibom State and remains valid pending the service of the Motion on Notice dated 20/8/2021.

Reporter

