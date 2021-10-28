High court warns Ali from disparaging Sports Minister

Justice O.C. Agbaza of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday issued an order restraining boxer Bash Ali from further making or publishing any denigrating or defamatory material about the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare. It would be recalled that sometime in April, 2021, Bash Ali had in a letter, which he made available to the public, made several allegations against the minister, something Dare denied while also asserting his innocence, leading to him filing a suit at the High Court seeking injunctive reliefs and pecuniary damages from boxer on account of the defamatory publication.

Despite the pendency of this suit, Bash Ali recently published a video on social media in which he repeated those false allegations and also issued several threats against the minister. In response, the minister through his counsel, Festus Keyamo Chambers, filed an Interlocutory application with Motion No. M/7145/2021 seeking an order restraining Bash Ali from further denigrating him until the pending suit is resolved one way or the other. Justice Agbaza granted the reliefs sought by the minister on Wednesday

