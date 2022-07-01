High diesel cost choking FMC Abeokuta –MD cries out

The Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu, yesterday, lamented the rising cost of diesel in the country, disclosing that the medical institution spends N44 million monthly on diesel to power its generators. Musa-Olomu called on the Federal government to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector.

The Medical Director disclosed this at a Medical Outreach, organised for journalists in the state by the hospital. He lamented that the high cost of diesel, which jumped from N600 to N730 per litre recently, is threatening the survival of the medical institution. His words: “The hospital is struggling to power its equipment following the rising cost of diesel. Government needs todeclareastateof emergency on energy in tertiary institutions if they want us to carry on; it is just very necessary.

“InFMC, Abeokuta, weuse N5 million worth of diesel every two weeks; that comes to N10 million in a month. But, suddenly, the thing (diesel) jumped to N22 million (every two weeks) and comes to N44 million in a month. So, how are we going to cope? But, if the Federal Government comes to our aid by declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector and, probably, they give us solar panels of about 1,000mw as they have givensomeother tertiary institutions, it will help us a lot and the charges on the innocent patients will be reduced and people will be ready to access health care.”

On the importance of the medical outreach, Musa-Olomu said there was need for journalists to always check their health status, cultivate a healthy life style and shun alcohol and cigarette consumption. “Journalists are always searching for news and with that enthusiasm, they can get lost in their profession and forget to check their health; that is why we are organising this outreach to call their attention to it: that it is necessary that from time to time, they should take some time out to check their heath,” he counselled.

