High energy costs, others disrupted real sector’s growth

Throughout the year the world economy, including that of Nigeria, continued the battle with record inflation rate, high energy costs, supply chain disruptions and other macroeconomic challenges against this backdrop. Taiwo Hassan evaluates the country’s manufacturing sector performance in the year

Indeed, the year 2022 has been a historic one for the global and domestic economy, characterised significantly by shocks and disruptions from the Russian-Ukraine war, climate change impacts, and the lingering threats from Coronavirus pandemic. Today, many businesses in Nigeria have had their fair share of challenges from the year under review as they battled to remain in business at all costs.

Myriad of challenges

During the year, Nigeria, in particular, was confronted with a myriad of challenges, including sustained doubledigit inflation, unsustainable debt profile, revenue mobilisation challenges, budget disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, disruption to business and commercial activities, low disposable income, poverty escalation and unemployment rates, as well as reduced investor confidence.

Economic concern

There is no doubt that the year under review saw the country’s macroeconomic management framework pose serious challenges to investors. Also, there were profound concerns around investment climate issues, including, high infrastructure deficit, cargo clearing challenges, which continue to worsen, high transactions cost at the ports, weak productivity in the real sector largely as a result of infrastructures, regulatory challenges and policy inconsistency.

High inflation rate

Over the last one year, the Nigeria inflation story has been a depressing one as reflected in the dynamics of all key price metrics. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) headline inflation accelerated to 21.47 per cent in November as against 21.09 per cent in October. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.39 per cent in November as against 1.24 per cent in October 2022. Food inflation rose to 24.13 per cent from 23.72 per cent in October. On a monthon- month basis, food inflation grew by 1.4 per cent compared to 1.23 per cent in October. Core inflation similarly spiraled to 18.24 per cent from 17.76 per cent in October. Indeed, in many other parts of the world, the phenomenon of mounting inflationary pressures in the Nigerian economy was yet to abate in 2022 as It remained a major cause for concern for stakeholders. In the year under review, the key inflation drivers included depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity ravaging farming communities and structural constraints to economic activities. However, consequences of soaring inflation include the following erosion of purchasing power, mounting poverty, escalation of production costs, which negatively impacts profitability, shrinking shareholder value in many businesses, waning of investor confidence, and dwindling manufacturing capacity utilisation.

Alternative energy costs

In the year 2022, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) disclosed that poor electricity supply from the national grid resulted to local manufacturers’ expenditure on alternative energy source soared to N67.77 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (year-on-year) on automotive gas oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel and others energy components. MAN in its H1’22 executive summary economic review admitted that electricity supply from the national grid to the manufacturing sector degenerated in the period under review and this forced local manufacturers to shift attention to spendings on alternative energy source, culminating into rising cost of production and inflationary rate in the country. In the same vein, the private sector operators also raised the alarm that huge energy costs spending in the course of production from electricity in the country was fast eating up their profitability in spite of the daunting macro-economic challenges in the country. For instance, in the year under review, Eat’N’Go Africa, a leading quick-service restaurant and the parent franchisee to Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, revealed that diesel spending in the course of running its outlets across the country in the year (2022) alone was already about N2 billion. In addition, Mouka, the leading bedding and mattress makers company, also disclosed that arbitrary price and constant changes in the prices of diesel in the country since the beginning of the year, had massively impacted negatively on its mattresses production in all ramifications. In 2022, a report on trade financing in Nigeria, revealed that 94 per cent of exporters experienced rejection of their financing requests by Nigerian banks, thereby making it difficult for them to undertake exports of their manufactured products outside the shore of Nigeria. The report themed: “Stimulating Export Finance Growth,” released by 3T Impex Consulting, revealed 81 per cent of the rejected financing were pre-exports, while 19 per cent were pre-shipping. It noted that importers with 42 per cent of rejected export finance requests were done without any reason given to the exporters, while 21 per cent of the rejected export financing requests were based on lack or inadequate collateral secu-rity and eight per cent were due to inadequate documentation. The report noted that the survival as a nation depended on non-oil exports, but it was unfortunate that only six per cent of the exports financing were granted by banks, this may not to concern by the country currently experiencing a very high level of inflation, which has resulted in high cost of living given that Nigeria is largely import-dependent.

Tax on carbonated drinks

In the year under review, the Federal Government’s proposed additional 20 per cent tax ad-valorem excise tax on non-alcoholic beverages was a tropical headline in the later end of the year. In particular, the carbonated drinks sub-sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) raised a discomforting alarm over Federal Government’s proposed 20 per cent ad-valorem excise Tax on Non-Alcoholic beverages, which covers the widely consumed Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) segment. The sectoral group rose from a meeting in November in Lagos, saying that such a move would spell doom for the sector as the effect of the prevailing N10 per litre tax regime is already crippling the sector with its biting effects on their businesses. Industry study already indicated that the impacts of the prevailing N10 per litre excise tax between June and August 2022 showed a –8 per cent revenue decline as a direct result of excise tax implementation. According to the sectoral group in a statement, “it is projected that the decline would hit –25 per cent by December 2022 if not reviewed. This excludes the cost of write-offs of products produced, excised but not sold. “With the proposed 20 per cent Advalorem tax introduction, the collapse of the soft drink market is imminent. “This will be catastrophic as thousands of jobs will be affected and the ultimate aim of the government in collecting revenue will be completely defeated. ‘’Most certainly the additional 20 per cent will not only kill the sector but result in the loss of revenue by the Federal Government, and a consequential phenomenal loss of jobs by various layers of the Nigerian workforce.’’

AfCFTA targets

Also in 2022, the stakeholders of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement said the pact had the potential to grow trade value in Nigeria to the tune of $12 billion between 2023 and 2027. They made this targets during the Nigeria AfCFTA implementation strategy validation held in Lagos. According to them, the agreement could also reduce trade cost by 20 per cent by facilitating the enactment of an omnibus bill on the AfCFTA. Taking the lead, the Secretary, NAC-AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, said the agreement would execute trade facilitation and infrastructure programmes to improve competitiveness. He said: “We are validating the strategies and also sensitising businesses on choices for better positioning. “AfCFTA will grow trade value to $12 billion, reduce trade cost by 20 per cent by facilitating enactment of an omnibus bill on AfCFTA.”

Unsold goods

In the year under review, local manufacturers said that inventory of unsold products steepened to N187.08 billion (year-on-year) in the first half (H1) of 2022 down from N214.83 billion recorded in the first half of 2021. This indicated about N27.75 billion or 12.9 per cent decline over the period. In an executive summary of H1’22 economic review by MAN, the figure further showed an uptick of N17.33 billion or 10.2 per cent when compared with N169.75 billion recorded in the second half of the year. MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained in the association’s report that inventory of unsold products remained high in the period under review due to high commodity prices occasioned by high cost product and low level of income among firms and households. Loss Also, a report emanated from the stable of the Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in standard late 2022 that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) lost about N15 trillion annually to substandard goods imported into the country. This N15 trillion annual loss, SON explained, was making Nigeria to fast becoming a dumping ground for substandard goods and this is posing threat to the economy. In addition, the agency has linked the continued devaluation in the sharp falling of the country’s Naira currency to the inability of industries in the country’s manufacturing sector not doing well in the harsh economy.

Last line

Indeed, the year 2022 was not good for the private sector operators in the country as the headwinds that occurred resulted to bleak in many businesses.

