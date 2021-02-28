High expectation as Peter Obafemi plans befitting burial for mum

Many who attended the 90th birthday of MadamPatienceOlutayoObafemi, mother of Otunba Peter Obafemi, a businessman and socialite, four years ago will definitely attest to the fact that it was a grand party which for many reasons became a reference point in the social circle.

The birthday was witnessed by the high and the mighty from all walks of life. It was in the similar way, Peter Obafemi, that aviation expert had planned to celebrate the mother’s 95th birthday come August, but like it is known that man proposes but God disposes, the would-be birthday gal was announced to have died few days back.

Due to the strong bond that existed between Otunba Peter and his late mother, the articulate business man, is not finding the demise of the mother funny.

Even though he is said to be finding solace in the fact that the departed lived a good, impactful and fulfilling life, he is still has not gotten over the mother’s demise. As things stand, the former Ekiti State governorship aspirant,

Peter, has in earnest started putting processes in motion towards a befitting burial for the mother.

As hinted, the funeral programme is expected to kick off April 12, 2021 with service of songs, to wake and the event is expected to reach it crescendo on April 16, 2021 when she will be lowered to her final resting place at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi Lagos.

