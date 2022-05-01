Business

High fares delay aviation’s exit from recession as NUATE charges minister to review road map

The twin issues of Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment and Conditions of Service for the aviation agencies are currently raging as they have been brought back to the front-burner as the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) said it stands firmly by the decision of workers not to accept continuing shifting of the goal post by government agencies on these issues.

The aviation workers’ union in its 2022 May Day speech by the National President of NUATE, Ben Nnabue on Sunday, disclosed that this week had been set out for major decisions and subsequent decisive actions that would bring these issues to a foreclosure.

Apart from the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) which has since implemented new conditions of service for its workers, all other agencies in the aviation industry have continued to delay the implementation of workers’ rights.

Aviation workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) have protested against the poor condition of service of workers of the various aviation agencies, which have been going on for seven years.

Also, the Association of Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) have called for an expeditious review of the condition of service of workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has also called for the implementation of the negotiated conditions of service of all the agencies’ workers under the Ministry of Aviation, which it said had lingered for nine years.

The NUATE president stated that workers are equally unsatisfied with ongoing discussions around the big question of airports concession, stressing that the workers are unclear as to the government’s actual response to the demands of aviation unions on labour issues and many lapses in the concession programme.

According to the union, in the coming weeks, important decisions would be made to chart a clear path towards ameliorating already stated demands of workers.

 

