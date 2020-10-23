News

High flavanol diet can lower blood pressure

Posted on

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK) said the consumption of diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, such as tea, cocoa, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure.

 

The findings of their study was published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’.

 

After they studied the diet of more than 25,000 people in Norfolk, UK and compared what they ate with their blood pressure, the team found that the difference in blood pressure between those with the lowest 10 per cent of flavanol intake and those with the highest 10 per cent of intake was between 2 and 4 mmHg.

 

According to a report in the ‘Science Daily,’ this is comparable to meaningful changes in blood pressure observed in those following a Mediterranean diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. Notably, the effect was more pronounced in participants with hypertension, the researchers said.

 

The foundation of Mediterranean diet is vegetable, fruits, herbs, nuts, beans and whole grains. Similarly, the DASH diet is rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains and low fat dietary foods.

 

According to the study lead, Professor Gunter Kuhnle: “What this study gives us is an objective finding about the association between flavanols — found in tea and some fruits — and blood pressure.

