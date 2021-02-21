High hope as Richard Mofe- Damijo sets to turn 60

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, RMD, who doubles as a two time former Commissioner in Delta State has his expectations very high as he is getting ready to hit six decades on planet earth.

The 59-year-old style icon is on cloud nine, feeling cool and looking forward to his 60th birthday celebration, which holds on July 6. Sources in the know revealed the celebration will likely hold in Lagos and his country home Delta State, Asaba.

His 50th birthday, ten years ago which was a lavish one is a point of reference.

He showed what hospitality was all about as he treated guests to a classy display of affluence. He spared no expense to make the day a never-to-be-forgotten one just as the caliber of guests that turned up clearly attested to his genial nature.

The 60th birthday soiree is not likely be exceptional as RMD is poised to treat his family, friends and well wishers to a feast.

