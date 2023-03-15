News Top Stories

High importation of wheat lamentable –TAAT

Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) has expressed deep worries that Nigeria today import 95 per cent of its consumed Wheat’s. Because of this negative trend, TAAT said to have commenced the process of developing a robust seed sector for provision of adequate quality wheat seeds that are accessible and affordable to Nigerian farmers.

Briefing newsmen at the flag-off of a two-day Wheat Training Workshop, in Kano, yesterday, the Value Chain Specialist at TAAT Clearinghouse, Dr Oluwatoyin Adetunji, said the objective of the workshop, among others, is to identify challenges mitigating wheat seed growth in Nigeria. Adetunji lamented: “To date, Nigeria imports not less than 95 per cent of wheat in the country, a situation that has been and still draining our foreign exchange, adding that in the not-too-distant future, following the intensification of research programmes on wheat, Nigeria will commence the exportation of high quality wheat to other countries.”

She enumerated the challenges currently facing TAAT, to include, technology and financing, which she emphasised the workshop is squarely addressing, toward making Nigeria self-sufficient in wheat production, so as to rival Ethiopia and Sudan, that are self-sufficient in wheat production. “Wheat is very important and the most commonly consumed globally, as it is used for the production of bread, Macaroni, Spaghetti, etc. Following our determination, we have through intensive research programmes developed heat-tolerant wheat, which can survive in Nigeria.” Other objectives of the workshop, include the identification and causes of seed mixtures, along the seed value chain, as well as to identify the missing gaps in the seed development process.

