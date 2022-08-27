News

High inflation, low oil production plunge Nigeria’s GDP to 3.5% in Q2 – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A combination of persistent high rate of inflation, low oil production characterised by theft accounted for the slide in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product( GDP) growth rate to 3.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022, National Bureau of Statistics NBS announced on Friday.

Latest GDP figure is slower than 5.01 per cent recorded in the same period a year earlier, NBS clarified in a statement issued by Statistician – General of the Federation/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, Prince Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran. According to NBS, the 3.54 per cent GDP represents a decline when compared to the 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021. It added that in second quarter of last year, GDP growth rate was 5.01 per cent as a result of negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy and that Nigeria’s inflation has consistently notch up peaking at 19.64 per cent in July, the highest in the last 17 years. “In nominal terms, aggregate GDP stood at N45.00 trillion in the second quarter of 2022.

This performance is higher when compared to the second quarter of 2021 which recorded N39.12 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 15.03%. The nominal Gross Domestic Product in the preceding quarter of Q1 2022 stood at N45.32 trillion” “In terms of real GDP, the second quarter of 2022 was recorded at N17.29 trillion, higher by N591.22 billion than the N16.69 trillion recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and lower by N63.50 billion when compared to the first quarter of 2022 when the aggregate real GDP was N17.35 trillion”, NBS further clarified. The oil sector performed abysmally, with an average daily crude oil production of 1.43 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.61mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.18mbpd, and lower than the first quarter of 2022 production volume of 1.49mbpd by 0.06mbpd.

“The oil GDP grew by -11.77% in Q2 2022 and accounted for 6.33% of total output during the reference quarter. The poor performance of the sector was occasioned by operational challenges such as vandalism of pipelines and oil theft. The non-oil sector grew by 4.77% in real terms reduring the reference quarter (Q2 2022)”, NBS explained.

The sector in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by activities in the Information and Communication( Telecommunication) sector; Trade; Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions); Transportation (Road Transport); Agriculture (Crop Production) and Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco), all accounting for positive GDP growth. “In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 93.67% to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of 2022, higher than the share recorded in the second quarter of 2021 which was 92.58%, and higher than the first quarter of 2022 at 93.37%. On the broad sectoral performance, agriculture grew by 1.20% during the second quarter of 2022 in real terms, lower than the second quarter of 2021 which recorded 1.30%. The industry, grew by -2.30%, which is a decline over the figure recorded in the second quarter of 2021 when it recorded a growth of -1.23%. The Services sector grew by 6.70%, from 9.27% reported in the second quarter of 2021.

 

Our Reporters

