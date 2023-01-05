‘High inflation, others hurt company income tax revenues’

Citing the negative impact of factors, such as inflation, persistent naira depreciation and Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hikes, on firms’ performance, analysts at United Capital Research have said they expect a further decline in local Corporate Income Tax (CIT) payments in Nigeria in the short and medium term. The analysts stated this while reacting to the Q3’22 CIT report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that local CIT payments declined significantly in the third quarter of last year by 23.8 per cent q/q to N483.2billion, with CIT receipts for 14 out of 21 sectors declining on a q/q basis.

According to the analysts, “the recently released Q3’22 Company Income Tax (CIT) report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that company income tax receipts totalled N810.2 billion, rising 71.5 per cent y/y and 13.4 per cent q/q in Q3-2022. In addition, Foreign CIT Payments printed at N327.0 billion (+306.8% y/y & +61.4% q/q) and accounted for 40.4 per cent of total receipts. “Local CIT payments declined significantly in Q3’2022 by 23.8 per cent q/q to N483.2 billion, with CIT receipts for 14 out of 21 sectors declining on a q/q basis.

In the Q3-2022, a combination of factors weighed on companies’ performances. “The high inflationary environment and persistent naira depreciation affected margins (for context, in Q3- 2022 at parallel market, the naira fell to as low as N800/$). Furthermore, the hawkish stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resulted in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) printing at 15.5 per cent at the end of Q3-2022, which effectively increased borrowing costs for companies. “In addition, the Federal Government gave tax holidays to players in specific sectors, such as Agricultural companies, reducing tax receipts. In the future, as pressures from underlying economic impediments persist, companies’ performance will continue to be affected in the short and medium term, further dampening tax receipts.”

They, however, said that the country’s tax authorities were making significant efforts to improve taxation efficiency, pointing out that the Senate recently passed a bill for a second reading to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act to regulate the processes of granting corporate tax holidays, import duty waivers and investment incentives to investors and businesses in Nigeria.

