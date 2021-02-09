Health

High intake of refined grains linked to heart disease, death risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Britain said excess consumption of highly processed (refined) grains is associated with higher risk of heart disease and death.

 

These are the results of a study published by ‘The BMJ’ yesterday. Cereal grains, such as oats, rice, barley and wheat make up around 50 per cent of daily caloric intake across the world and up to 70 per cent in low and middle income countries (LMICs), particularly in Africa and South Asia.

 

A whole grain is a grain of any cereal and pseudocereal that contains the endosperm, germ, and bran, in contrast to refined grains, which retain only the endosperm. As part of a general healthy diet, consumption of whole grains is associated with lower risk of several diseases.

 

Whole grains tend to be higher in dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids than refined grains. Previous studies have shown that higher whole grain intake is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death, but no clear associations were found for refined grains. To address this evidence gap, researchers set out to assess the association between intakes of refined grains, whole grains, and white rice with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality.

 

Their findings are based on data for 137,130 people aged 35 to 70 years across 21 low, middle and high income countries who had no history of heart disease and were taking part in the Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study. The data was drawn from 21 countries across five continents.

 

They examined white rice separately from all other refined grains because more than 60 per cent of the PURE population live in Asia where rice is a staple food. Detailed information on participants’ education, wealth, lifestyle and medical history was collected at the start of the study and validated food questionnaires were used to assess intakes of refined grains, whole grains, and white rice.

 

Deaths from cardiovascular causes or serious cardiovascular events including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure were then tracked over an average of 9.4 years.

 

The researchers found that the highest category of intake of refined grains (at least 350 g or about seven servings per day) was associated with a 27 per cent higher risk of death and a 33 per cent higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared with the lowest category of intake (less than 50 g per day).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: UK vaccination programme getting under way

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first people in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed “V-Day”, as a mass vaccination programme begins. About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff. The programme aims to protect […]
Health

World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health. More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters […]
Health

Mobile TB screening could reduce missed cases – Mrs Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu, has launched three mobile chest X-ray vans to support Tuberculosis (TB) screening, active case search and improve TB diagnosis in Lagos Communities. The mobile x-ray vans which will be moving round Lagos State to provide prompt chest x-ray services and effective diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica