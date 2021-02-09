High intake of refined grains linked to heart disease, death risks

Researchers in Britain said excess consumption of highly processed (refined) grains is associated with higher risk of heart disease and death.

These are the results of a study published by ‘The BMJ’ yesterday. Cereal grains, such as oats, rice, barley and wheat make up around 50 per cent of daily caloric intake across the world and up to 70 per cent in low and middle income countries (LMICs), particularly in Africa and South Asia.

A whole grain is a grain of any cereal and pseudocereal that contains the endosperm, germ, and bran, in contrast to refined grains, which retain only the endosperm. As part of a general healthy diet, consumption of whole grains is associated with lower risk of several diseases.

Whole grains tend to be higher in dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids than refined grains. Previous studies have shown that higher whole grain intake is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death, but no clear associations were found for refined grains. To address this evidence gap, researchers set out to assess the association between intakes of refined grains, whole grains, and white rice with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality.

Their findings are based on data for 137,130 people aged 35 to 70 years across 21 low, middle and high income countries who had no history of heart disease and were taking part in the Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study. The data was drawn from 21 countries across five continents.

They examined white rice separately from all other refined grains because more than 60 per cent of the PURE population live in Asia where rice is a staple food. Detailed information on participants’ education, wealth, lifestyle and medical history was collected at the start of the study and validated food questionnaires were used to assess intakes of refined grains, whole grains, and white rice.

Deaths from cardiovascular causes or serious cardiovascular events including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure were then tracked over an average of 9.4 years.

The researchers found that the highest category of intake of refined grains (at least 350 g or about seven servings per day) was associated with a 27 per cent higher risk of death and a 33 per cent higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared with the lowest category of intake (less than 50 g per day).

