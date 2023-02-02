Health

‘High-intensity drinking escalates within two years of first drink’

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI Comment(0)

A new study by the University of Michigan (U-M ) has found that for some teenagers, heavy drinking begins well before they accept their high school diploma. The findings of the study published in ‘JAMA Pediatrics,’ also indicate that having a family history of alcohol problems and not attending a four-year college by age 20 were associated with starting high-intensity drinking earlier.

The average time of escalation from first drink to high-intensity drinking (eight or more drinks in a row for women; 10 or more drinks in a row for men) occurs within two years of first trying alcohol. And teens who initiated high-intensity drinking at younger ages or who had a faster escalation to high-intensity drinking were at greater risk. The U-M researchers followed a national sample of adolescents from the Monitoring the Future study who, as 12th grade students in 2018, reported alcohol use in the past 30 days. This group of 451 participants was surveyed again in 2020 at age 20 as part of the Young Adult Daily Life Study.

The analysis focused on the grade level of initiating any alcohol use, first binge drinking (four+ drinks for women and five+ drinks for men) and first highintensity drinking. Respondents disclosed current consumption rates and highintensity drinking frequency, as well as personal background information including sex, race/ethnicity, family history of alcohol problems and college status. Attention to heavy alcohol consumption often tends to focus on drinking in college, where parties, tailgates and other events foster this behaviour.

But the fact that there is heavy drinking in high school suggests that “waiting until college for intervention may be too late for some people because these patterns have already started for many of them,” said Megan Patrick, the study’s lead author and a research professor at the Institute for Social Research. “Additionally, young adults who do not attend college are often overlooked but are also in need of intervention resources,” she said. “I think it’s important to be aware of when teens start drinking, and whether and how quickly they escalate to heavier drinking so we can appropriately target prevention and intervention efforts.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Stanbic IBTC provides N6.7bn facility for BAZE Varsity Teaching Hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has underscored its desire to help build robust education and health care systems in the country by providing funding for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital in Abuja. At the commissioning of the teaching hospital, the Bank stated that the N6.7 billion […]
Health

Senate approves Federal Medical Centre for Bonny

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate Wednesday passed into law a bill seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre, Bonny, in Rivers State. The passage of the bill was in concurrence with the one earlier passed by the House of Representatives. The bill, which was sponsored by the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. […]
Health

New global lab network will compare COVID-19 vaccines head-to-head

Posted on Author Reporter

  A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots. Speaking to Reuters ahead of announcing the labs involved, Melanie Saville, director of vaccine R&D at the Coalition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica