High interest rates 'll kill economy, ACF tells Buhari

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) yesterday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the presentation of the 2022 budget estimates to the National Assembly, but warned that present high interest rates will cripple the economy.

 

ACF in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna and signed by Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chairman National Working Committee of the Forum said: “For nearly three decades, we have endured the most outrageous interest rates that any developing country can endure.

 

“How can we continue to pay lip service to the vital issue of the growth of SME’s Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, the prosperity of the younger generation if we make it impossible for them to access credit.”

 

ACF said even though, it “appreciates the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, but we regret to say those efforts will not solve the problem when Commercial Banks are still charging 27-30%.

 

What kind of business will anybody do with such interest rates? “We wish to caution that that unless and until we hurriedly establish a mechanism to deal with the current national tragedy where our children have resolved that the fastest way to their personal economic recovery is kidnapping, we think that the Nigerian economy cannot experience real growth if access to reasonable credit remains forever blocked.

 

The statement read in part: “I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his presentation of the budget estimates of the 2022 fiscal year.

 

The Forum appreciates the desire and commitment of his administration to take steps to expand and concretise the infrastructure base without which economic growth will be a mirage. “We also want to commend government on the new onslaught on bandits and criminals nationwide.

 

We are however worried that no mention was made of the problem of interest rate.”

