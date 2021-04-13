High mortality: FG to establish emergency medical, ambulance services

…seeks partnership with media to improve citizens’ health behaviour

The Federal Government has said plans were underway to establish a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), to ensure prompt access to health care services during an emergency.

Minster of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a media parley and dissemination of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) 2021 Annual Operation Plan.

Ehanire, who disclosed that an efficient emergency medical service could reduce mortality rate by 50 percent, said there was need to address the delays in financial and physical access to first aid medical care in order to save more lives.

He said: “It will involve prompt response to medical distress calls of all types with first responders, transfer to facilities, assured first aid at point of care at no immediate user cost.”

Quoting the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), he said besides a poor health indices of vulnerable populations, there was need to address the challenges confronting functional and affordable health centres, physical and financial access, health care and enlightenment, harmful traditional or socio-cultural practices, access to appropriate healthcare before, during and after pregnancy or ill-health.

The Minister who decried inadequate utilization of media platforms in passing health-related information and messages to the public, said there was dire need to strengthen engagement with media institutions to drive social and behaviour change and influence attitudes towards (RMNCAEH+N), through improved strategic communication tools.

