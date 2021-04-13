Health

High mortality: FG to establish emergency medical, ambulance services

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…seeks partnership with media to improve citizens’ health behaviour

The Federal Government has said plans were underway to establish a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), to ensure prompt access to health care services during an emergency.
Minster of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a media parley and dissemination of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) 2021 Annual Operation Plan.
Ehanire, who disclosed that an efficient emergency medical service could reduce mortality rate by 50 percent, said there was need to address the delays in financial and physical access to first aid medical care in order to save more lives.
He said: “It will involve prompt response to medical distress calls of all types with first responders, transfer to facilities, assured first aid at point of care at no immediate user cost.”
Quoting the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), he said besides a poor health indices of vulnerable populations, there was need to address the challenges confronting functional and affordable health centres, physical and financial access, health care and enlightenment, harmful traditional or socio-cultural practices, access to appropriate healthcare before, during and after pregnancy or ill-health.
The Minister who decried inadequate utilization of media platforms in passing health-related information and messages to the public, said there was dire need to strengthen engagement with media institutions to drive social and behaviour change and influence attitudes towards (RMNCAEH+N), through improved strategic communication tools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Making science central in COVID-19 fight’ll dispel myths

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Concerned about the wrong signals from numerous myths and misinformation arising from the war against coronavirus pandemic, a medical expert has urged the Federal, state governments and relevant agencies to make scientific evidence the key driver of activities to address COVID-19. An Associate Medical Director for Patient Safety and Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Rotimi Jaiyesimi […]
Health

Kaduna partners SFH to curb adolescents’ unsafe abortions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

KadunaStateCommissioner for Health, Amina Baloni said adolescents faced numerous health challenges in the areaof reproductivehealthwhenthey lacked economic opportunities or support from parents, saying girls often turn to men and sex for money and gifts. Baloni who said this recently, in Kaduna, during a media round table, also lamented that aftersecondaryschool, therewasusuallynoclear path to higher education […]
Health

Experts task FG, others on HIV interventions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stakeholders in health have urged the Federal , State Government and other relevant agencies to continue to supportforHIVpreventionwhileadvocating for progressive policies and programmes. This appeal was made at a media roundtable organised recently by a 2020 AVAC Fellow in partnership with Journalists Against AIDS (JAAIDS). Theroundtablewiththetheme“Advocating for Supportive Policy and Programmes for Effective HIV Prevention […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica