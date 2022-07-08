Business

High net interest’ll boost banks’ performance in H2’22

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Deposit money banks (DMBs’) performance in the second half of this year will benefit from the increase in their net interest income in Q2, Cowry Asset Management Ltd has said. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Management Ltd, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, made the prediction in his presentation at the firm’s H1’22 Economic Review webinar held on Wednesday. According to him, the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the benchmark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — to 13 per cent from 11.5 per cent in order to rein in inflation, was encouraging DMBs to reprice their risk assets, a development, he said, resulted in lenders recording higher net interest income in Q2 and is also likely to impact their performance in H2’22.

He stated: “The hike in MPR to 13.0 per cent by MPC is encouraging banks to reprice their risk assets, although they are resisting any increase in deposit rates. We expect an increase in net interest income in Q2, which is expected to impact on the banking sector positively in the second half of 2022.” The Cowry Asset Management boss also predicted that there would be increased political spending ahead of the 2023 general election. On the outlook for the forex market in H2’22, he stated: “The official exchange rate was expected to trade between the N415- N440 band in 2022, and this has been largely affirmed.

Traders are now predicting a N650/$1 parallel market exchange rate in H2. The dollar supply has been at record lows due to central bank’s constrained capacity.” According to him, “the uncertainty surrounding the exchange rate will worsen in the face of less impressive net inflows into foreign reserves.”

 

Our Reporters

