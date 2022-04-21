High nomination fees: You’re hypocrite, Ayu tells APC

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a hypocrite by raising its nomination fees beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

Ayu in a statement by his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy Simon Imobo-Tswam said any member of the party who buy any of the nomination forms should be investigated for fraud.

The National Chairman noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2014 told Nigerians that he borrowed money to obtained the APC Presidential Nomination Form, then put at N27 million, but regretted that the same Buhari supervised the raising of the same nomination form to N100 million.

He wondered why Nigerians who have been impoverished by APC’s economy policy could raise money to obtain the nomination forms at such high rate.

“By this latest insensitive action, the APC has disenfranchised thousands of her youths, and dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerian youths who applauded President Buhari when he signed the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Bill into law in 2018.

“It is most insensitive, and mind-boggling. In fact, all those buying the N100 million and N50 million nomination forms should be investigated for fraud,” he said.

Ayu described PDP a mass movement for the Nigerian people, adding that this is why its “nomination fees are soft and democratic”.

