High Nomination Fees: You’re hypocrites, Ayu tells APC

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC), for pegging the sale of its presidential nomination form at N100 million, saying, this “casts the ruling All Progressives Congress in the image of rogues and hypocrites”. Apart from the price for the presidential form, the APC also on Wednesday announced its governorship nomination form would be sold for N50 million.

Those aspiring to the Senate will buy the nomination formforN20millionandN10 million for the House of Representatives. Asthepricesfortheforms continue to provoke widespread criticism, Ayu on Thursday said any aspirant whobuysanyof thenomination forms should be investigated for fraud. According to him, the APC has disenfranchised thousands of youths who were hopeful of a bright future when President MuhammaduBuharisignedthe‘ Not Too Young To Run Bill’ into law four years ago. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, the former Senate President said: “Pegging of her (APC) nomination forms at N100 million, N50 million, N20 million etc. casts the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the image of rogues and hypocrites.”

He said: “Nigerians can all see what the APC is: a fragmented alliance put together to capture power and inflict maximum pain on Nigerians, including their own members. “Nigerianswillrecallhow in 2014, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, now President and leader of the APC, told Nigerians that he had to borrow N27 million to buy his nomination form. The same man, asleader of hisparty, has now sanctioned the sale of the same forms at N100 million! I am told that’s an increase of 370 percent. “But in 2014, the PDP was in power and the economy was still booming.

The incompetent APC presidency has now run the economy aground, making Nigeria the ‘Poverty Capital of the World.’ How then can impoverished APC aspirants buy nominations at such prohibitively high costs? And yet, only recently he preached ‘Equal Opportunity’ to them.

“By this latest insensitive action, the APC has disenfranchised thousands of her youths and dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerian youths who applauded President Buhari when he signed the Not Too Young To Run Bill into law in 2018. “It is most insensitive, and mind-boggling. In fact, all those buying the N100 million and N50 million nomination forms should be investigated for fraud.” Ayu described PDP as a mass movement for the Nigerian people, adding that this is why its “nomination feesaresoftanddemocratic”.

