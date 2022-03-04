High oil price boosts external reserves by $93.57m

Nigeria’s external reserves gained $93.57 million in two weeks, rising from $39.78 billion on February 15, 2022 to $39.87 billion on March 2, 2022, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data shows. Analysts attribute the accretion of the foreign exchange reserves to the surge in oil prices in recent weeks. Crude oil sales account for the bulk of Nigeria’s export earnings. According to Reuters, Brent futures rose $7.00, or 7.1 per cent, to settle at $104.97 a barrel on Tuesday, their highest close since August 2014. The news agency also stated that U.S. West Texas In-termediate (WTI) crude rose $7.69, or 8.0 per cent, to settle at $103.41 on the same day.

It said that was the commodity’s highest close since July 2014 and its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020. Although, members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which include the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude oil from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude prices are expected to remain high for as long as the Ukraine crisis persists. Indeed, on its website yesterday, CBN posted $118.75 per barrel as the price of crude oil as of March 2, 2022.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, New Telegraph had reported that despite higher oil prices, the country’s external reserves were heading south, dropping by $638.15 million between January 10, 2022 and February 10, 2022, according to CBN data. The apex bank’s data shows that the reserves, which stood at $40.51 billion as of January 10, fell to $39.87 billion as of February 10. The external reserves had increased from $39.82 billion on October 15, 2021, to a high of $41.83 billion on October 29, on the back of Eurobond inflow and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

CBN data shows that the reserves rose by $5.12 billion last year from $35.37 billion at the end of 2020. At the first meeting of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this year, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “Members also noted the continued improvement in the external reserves despite ongoing foreign exchange market pressures. The reserves stood at $40.2 billion as at December 2021.” He noted that the country’s productivity level must increase before it can have a significant impact on the external reserves.

