Sports

High profile dignitaries to grace U-13 JOF Cup final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The final ceremony of the 2022 edition of the U-13 JOF Football Championship will be witnessed by important dignitaries who will be on ground at the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island on Sunday. According to the organisers, the dignitaries will be led by the Founder and CEO of JOF Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Olugboyegun.

 

Also on the list are the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN. Interestingly, Dawodu, whose office oversees the affairs of sports in Lagos State and Onigbanjo have been keeping faith to watch the final of the tournament since it debuted three years ago.

 

Adetunji Olatunji, Director of Strategic Support Services, JOF Nigeria Limited disclosed that the final ceremony will be glamorous as other side attractions would be on display to entertain guests and football fans. Adetunji appreciated the support from all the stakeholders for the success of the competition since it started on March 5, 2022 with 32 teams.

 

He particularly commended product support from Milo, Maltina, Mabisco Biscuits, Indomie Noddles, JOF Salt, Bold Soft Drink and Custodian Insurance among others. The final will be a war between the lads from Paul Boys of Aboru and Bullet Babes of Badagry.

 

This encounter will kick off by 3pm, while the third-place match between Solution Boys and Loko Babes will come up by 1pm.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sports Minister: Only a win’ll be acceptable in Freetown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, says only a win in Freetown will be acceptable to Nigerians when the Super Eagles take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the reverse group L fixture of the 2022 African Nations Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Super Eagles surrendered a four goal lead in the […]
Sports

Edo 2020: Ogba applauds Edo govta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya BENIN CITY

The 1st vice President of the NOC and forrmer president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, has applauded the Edo State government for putting up a state of the art facilities for the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.         Speaking with our correspondent, Ogba said […]
Sports

Sports festival won’t disrupt academic calendar

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Edo State Government has said that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state will not disrupt the academic calendar of primary and secondary schools in the state. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government urged the public to disregard information […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica