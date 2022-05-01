High profile dignitaries to grace U-13 JOF Cup final

The final ceremony of the 2022 edition of the U-13 JOF Football Championship will be witnessed by important dignitaries who will be on ground at the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island on Sunday. According to the organisers, the dignitaries will be led by the Founder and CEO of JOF Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Olugboyegun.

Also on the list are the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN. Interestingly, Dawodu, whose office oversees the affairs of sports in Lagos State and Onigbanjo have been keeping faith to watch the final of the tournament since it debuted three years ago.

Adetunji Olatunji, Director of Strategic Support Services, JOF Nigeria Limited disclosed that the final ceremony will be glamorous as other side attractions would be on display to entertain guests and football fans. Adetunji appreciated the support from all the stakeholders for the success of the competition since it started on March 5, 2022 with 32 teams.

He particularly commended product support from Milo, Maltina, Mabisco Biscuits, Indomie Noddles, JOF Salt, Bold Soft Drink and Custodian Insurance among others. The final will be a war between the lads from Paul Boys of Aboru and Bullet Babes of Badagry.

This encounter will kick off by 3pm, while the third-place match between Solution Boys and Loko Babes will come up by 1pm.

