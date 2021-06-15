News

High-profile Nigerians threaten to kill me, says EFCC boss Bawa

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, says corruption does fight back, adding that he has been receiving death threats since he came on board as the chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He spoke on Tuesday when he featured in Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in November 2016 said: “Corruption is fighting back vigorously”.

When asked on Tuesday if indeed corruption is fighting back, Bawa said: “Last week, I was in New York, as all Nigerians are aware of. A very senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation. What he (the caller) said to him on the phone is that; he is going to kill the EFCC Chairman, the young man.

“He said, ‘I am going to kill him. I am going to kill him’. This is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back.”

When further asked if he meant he has been receiving death threats, the EFCC chairman said: “Yes”.

The President had in February 2021 named 40-year-old Bawa as the new EFCC chairman to replace the embattled ex-acting Chairman of the anti-graft commission, Ibrahim Magu.

