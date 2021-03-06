High rate of insecurity in Nigeria, a sign of war –Gani Adams

The current spate of insecurity that has devastated most parts of Northern Nigeria and has extended to other parts of the country has been described as a sign of war. Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who stated this at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, noted that for the Nigerian government to announce Zamfara State a no-fly zone was also an indication of war. Adams further said that a stakeholders’ meeting has been scheduled for March 17, to proffer the next line of action for Yoruba in terms of security and economy. He then called on different stakeholders and traditional rulers in the South-West region to participate in the conference.

He said: “When you have a certain part of Nigeria’s territory that you cannot fly to for security reasons, it is an indication of war and when the drum of war is beating, you have to prepare yourself. We are not saying we want war, but self-defence is not a crime. “We can’t fold our arms when these criminals show more than 200 AK-47s (and) ammunition; it is an indication of war and anybody that is telling you that no war in Nigeria is deceiving him or herself.” He, however, described the recent shoot-on-sight directive given by the Presidency as a welcome development. “It’s in order; any person with an AK-47 in the bush should be shot. As herders, you can move around with cutlass in the bush because you may get to certain places and need to cut some grass but guns without being licensed is a security threat

