High smoking dependence tied to depression

Researchers in Finland have found that smokers who are more dependent are also more likely to be depressed. These are the results of a new study published in the scientific journal ‘Addiction’.

According to the different motives for smoking the study examined, the motives related to high levels of craving and automatic smoking behaviour, as well as smoking to regulate emotional states were found to be the most strongly related to depression.

Depression is a mood disorder that involves a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. It is different from the mood fluctuations that people regularly experience as a part of life.

Major life events, such as bereavement or the loss of a job, can lead to depression. However, doctors only consider feelings of grief to be part of depression if they persist.

The research has provided new information on the connection between symptoms of depression and smoking dependence, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported. The results support the importance of understanding the reasons behind smoking dependence to be able to help depressed smokers to quit, and thus possibly relieve depression symptoms.

This study, led by researchers from the University of Helsinki in collaboration with the Universities of Wisconsin and Missouri in the United States (U.S.), where the questionnaire was initially developed, focused on the different selfreported motivation factors for smoking.

The study was based on more than 1400 Finnish twins who were smokers and provided smoking and depression information by responding to questionnaires.

Like this: Like Loading...