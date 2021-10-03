Metro & Crime

High tension cables electrocute 6 worshippers in Lagos

Pandemonium broke in the early hours on Sunday, when six worshippers were feared dead after a high tension electric cable suddenly snapped and fell on the victims during Sunday church service.

The true identity of the victims could not be ascertained as of press time.

According to source the incident occurred at 07.34 a.m. at El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry, 18 Jibiwu Road, off Agbe Road, U-turn Bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos.

It was learnt that the incident involved a high tension connecting the Cherum & Saraphim, C&S, Church’s flag pole leading to the electrocution of six male adults.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, confirmed the incident but she couldn’t ascertain the number of deaths, saying some of the victims were unconscious as at press time.

