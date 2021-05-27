Health

High therapeutic values abound in cocoyam

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM Comment(0)

Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school and became ‘educated’. The result is that we lost interest in our local food and developed a taste for processed foods. When you buy, and eat such processed food, you are regarded as ‘educated’ and ‘high class’.

If you eat cocoyam, or tell people that you love eating cocoyam, be ready to be labelled as a ‘bushman’, ‘ajepako’, ‘village man or woman’ and all sorts of names. As a result, farmers hardly cultivate cocoyam, and now it has become a scarce food, even in the village. On the contrary, cocoyam possesses high nutritional values when compared with others like cassava and yam, with substantial vitamins, minerals and proteins contents. For me, the leaves of cocoyam are the most useful part of the plant. The fact that cocoyam leaves are edible often comes as a surprise for those who have only known this plant as a tuber.

The leaves are not just a good food product, they are also able to provide you with plenty of useful vitamins and minerals. Like any leafy green vegetables, cocoyam leaves are as healthy and helpful for your body, especially for those who want to lose fat and improve their health condition. Please be warned: cocoyam leaves cannot be eaten raw. They contain a toxin that irri-tates the throat if not properly cooked. This is why the leaves should be soaked in cold water for about 10 to 15 minutes before they are cooked. Cocoyam has more calories than potatoes. 100g provides 112 calories. Its calories mainly come from complex carbohydrates known as amylose and amylopectin. However, the roots are very low in fats and protein than cereals and pulses.

Their protein levels can be comparable to that of other tropical food sources like yam, cassava, potato, banana, etc. Cocoyam, however, is free from gluten. They feature highquality Phyto-nutrition profile comprising of dietary fibre, and antioxidants in addition to moderate proportions of minerals, and vitamins. They are one of the best sources of dietary fibres.

Together with slow digesting complex carbohydrates, moderate amounts of fibre in the food help gradual rise in blood sugar levels. Cocoyam contains high levels of vitamin A, vitamin C, and various other phenolic antioxidants which help to boost the immune system and help eliminate dangerous free radicals from our system. Free radicals are the dangerous by-products of cellular metabolism that may result in healthy cells to mutate and turn into cancerous cells.

By eliminating these free radicals, our general health is imis found in cocoyam, is said to protect against both lung and oral cancers. Cocoyam is very beneficial for overcoming rheumatoid arthritis because low levels of vitamin B6 are related to increased signs of rheumatoid arthritis. Several researchers conclude that people with rheumatoid arthritis comparatively need more vitamin B6 than healthy people because they experience constant muscle aches and joint pain due to chronic inflammation.

Vitamin B6 benefits include curbing pain and can be useful in controlling aches in the muscles and joints due to arthritis. Cocoyam consists of a considerable amount of potassium, which is considered an essential mineral to remain healthy and efficient. Potassium not only enables good fluid transfers between membranes and tissues throughout the body but also helps to relieve stress and pressure on blood vessels and arteries. By relaxing the veins and blood vessels, blood pressure can be reduced, and stress on the overall cardiovascular system is reduced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

FG moves to boost local syringe, needles’ manufacturing

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Thursday, assured that his ministry would work towards making all Federal Government-owned health institutions in the country procure and use only syringes and needles manufactured in Nigeria. Ehanire made the disclosure at a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe. The Senate […]
Health

China plays down WHO concern about delay in coronavirus team’s trip

Posted on Author Reporter

    China played down on Wednesday World Health Organisation (WHO) concern about a delay in authorisation for a visit by team of experts looking into the origins of the novel coronavirus, saying arrangements were being worked out. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday he was “very disappointed” that China […]
Health

Don demands establishment of home economics, nutrition extension agents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A leading nutrition expert has called for the establishment of home economics and nutrition extension agents across the country in furtherance of efforts to curtail the menace of malnutrition, particularly protein malnutrition in Nigeria. Prof. Henrietta Nkechi Ene-Obong of the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Calabar, Cross River State, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica