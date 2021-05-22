Higher stakes as nine contestants are through to the next round of Nigerian Idol

Last weekend witnessed the first eviction of two contestants, Dotun Deloye and Faith Mark, from Season Six of the popular music talent show, Nigerian Idol, as others performed on the stage to impress the judges, Obi Asika, Seyi Shay and Dj Sose as well as fans at home.

The show continues till the grand finale on July 11, where we will see the winner clinching the prize of a recording contract with a leading record label and N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) worth of prizes. It was a night of tension for the contestants with extremely electrifying performances with only nine left for the next show and they include Kingdom Kroseide, Akunna Okey, Faith Onyeje, Francis Atela, Daniel Ikechi, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Clinton Francis, Comfort Alalade and Emmanuel Elijah.

A highlight to reckon with was Francis Atela’s performance with the song “writing on the wall” by Sam Smith. He did not only bring it to live but his rendition brought out the originality, as Seyi Shay, one of the judges could not hide her excitement amidst the laudable comments by Dj Sose and Obi Asika showering praises that if he continues this way he will conquer the world. Another exciting moment was the rendition by Akuna Okey who sang one of Beyonce’s collections, with applause from the judges for the stage performance and her effort in delivering the song the way it should be. Sweet words such as “your performance was captivating and incredible, you really took charge of the stage, I am impressed with your vocals, keep it up,” followed afterwards.

As thrilling as the performance of the nine contestants, their stay on the show for next week will depend on the numbers of vote attained, as any of them with the lowest figure will be evicted next Sunday, May 23. Interestingly, the widely viewed reality TV show which is aired on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29, is sponsored by Rite Foods Limited, a truly World-Class and Proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, through its premium Bigi soft drinks brand.

The brand which has set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants, consist of the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

Like this: Like Loading...