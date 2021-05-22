Arts & Entertainments

Higher stakes as nine contestants are through to the next round of Nigerian Idol

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Last weekend witnessed the first eviction of two contestants, Dotun Deloye and Faith Mark, from Season Six of the popular music talent show, Nigerian Idol, as others performed on the stage to impress the judges, Obi Asika, Seyi Shay and Dj Sose as well as fans at home.

The show continues till the grand finale on July 11, where we will see the winner clinching the prize of a recording contract with a leading record label and N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) worth of prizes. It was a night of tension for the contestants with extremely electrifying performances with only nine left for the next show and they include Kingdom Kroseide, Akunna Okey, Faith Onyeje, Francis Atela, Daniel Ikechi, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Clinton Francis, Comfort Alalade and Emmanuel Elijah.

A highlight to reckon with was Francis Atela’s performance with the song “writing on the wall” by Sam Smith. He did not only bring it to live but his rendition brought out the originality, as Seyi Shay, one of the judges could not hide her excitement amidst the laudable comments by Dj Sose and Obi Asika showering praises that if he continues this way he will conquer the world. Another exciting moment was the rendition by Akuna Okey who sang one of Beyonce’s collections, with applause from the judges for the stage performance and her effort in delivering the song the way it should be. Sweet words such as “your performance was captivating and incredible, you really took charge of the stage, I am impressed with your vocals, keep it up,” followed afterwards.

As thrilling as the performance of the nine contestants, their stay on the show for next week will depend on the numbers of vote attained, as any of them with the lowest figure will be evicted next Sunday, May 23. Interestingly, the widely viewed reality TV show which is aired on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29, is sponsored by Rite Foods Limited, a truly World-Class and Proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, through its premium Bigi soft drinks brand.

The brand which has set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants, consist of the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a threeyear hiatus and Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at the event. Wizkid was named the Best African Act while Burna Boy was named the Best International Act. On November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Good night, Bola Kujore: An extraordinary artiste

Posted on Author Patrick-Jude Oteh

It was on Saturday, December 5th that we all gathered on Zoom to celebrate someone who in our estimation did not even know he is a legend. It was to celebrate his 60th birthday. For me considering that this is someone I had known for over three decades, it was the first time I knew […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Cee-C tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Cynthia Nwadiora (aka Cee-C) has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. “Covid-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica