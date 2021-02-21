News

Highlife music maestro, Chris Ajilo dies, at 91

Highlife music maestro, producer, teacher and administrator, Pa Christopher Ajilore, popularly known as Chris Ajilo, is dead.

 

He was 91. According to Michael Odiong of Premier Music, the veteran musician died on Saturday morning after a brief illness in Ijebu-Ijesa, Osun State.

 

Known for hits such as ‘Eko Gba Gbere’, ‘Ariwo’ and ‘Emi Mimo’. Chris Ajilo is unarguably the last of generation of veterans like Victor Olaiya, Bobby Benson and others that formed the Nigerian Union of Musician, the first guild for musicians.

 

He was also a producer for polygraph turned Polygram Records (now Premier Music), where he produced several albums notably Chief Olisa Osadebe’s Osondu Owendi.

 

In 2007, he retired as General Manager of the Performing and Mechanical Right Society,(PMRS) of Nigeria.

