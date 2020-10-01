Highlighting golden moments in sports

Ajibade Olusesan The lucky punch came from his right hand which landed on Tom Bogs’ cheek and sent the Danish to his canvass, Nojeem Maiyegun knew he had just made history as the first Nigerian to reach the medal range in the Olympics Games.

It was in the 1964 edition of the Olympic Games; Maiyegun knew that regardless of what happened to him in the semifinal bout with Joseph Gonzales, he had already secured for Nigeria her first Olympics medal. Although he lost the bout in the last four to the Frenchman, the boxer’s achievement was widely celebrated at home.

That was not the first time Nigeria’s name will be etched on global map; the country had recorded memorable feats before that time but nothing really compared to the joy of clinching any form of medal at the biggest sporting event in the whole world.

That Maiyegun’s 1964 success was preceded by a shocking victory of another Nigerian, Dick Tiger, who fought America’s Gene Fulmer, and won the World Middle weight boxing championship. That was the second time a Nigerian would hold a world title belt in professional boxing following the pre-Independent achievement of Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey who won the World Featherweight boxing championship fight in Liverpool in 1957.

Nigeria first featured in the Olympic Games in 1952 and the country has not missed the games since them apart from the boycotted 1976 edition in Canada. The country waited until 1972 Games before claiming another medal and it was a boxing bronze against which recorded by Isaac Ikhouria in the men’s Light Heavyweight division.

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics saw Nigeria win its first-ever silver medal and it came through Peter Konyegwachi. Then in 1992, in Barcelona, the duo of David Izonritei and Richard Igbineghu came back with silver medals for Nigeria, while at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, Duncan Dokiwari won Nigeria’s last medal in boxing till date when he won bronze. Aside from the Olympic Games, Nigerian boxers have done remarkably well in the Commonwealth Games.

Currently, Nigeria has won a total of 13 gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals, to place seventh in the all-time Commonwealth boxing medal table. At the All Africa Games, Nigeria is one of the best countries in boxing, following its overall medal haul of 18 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals. Although boxing fetched the country earlier medals, Nigeria was also successful in athletics. In fact, it is athletics that Nigeria recorded best result in the Olympics.

The first Olympic gold medal was recorded in athletics by Chioma Ajunwa who jumped to victory at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In 2000, following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to strip the American 4 × 400 metre relay team of their medals after Antonio Pettigrew confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs, Nigeria team anchored by Enefiok Udo-Obong who had finished second were awarded the gold medal. There were also five silver and six bronze medals recorded at the Games from athletics.

Football certainly is the king of sports in the country and not only that Nigeria has done well at Olympics in the sport, she is regarded as one of the most successful in football on the continent.

The Super Eagles are three-times African champions. They won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations title when the country hosted the tournament. Nigeria also won the 1994 and 2013 AFCON titles.

In total, the team have appeared at the AFCON 17 times, the first in 1963, Ogundiyathree years after Nigeria’s independence. Nigeria’s Super Eagles have made five appearances at the FIFA World Cup with their best result coming with Round of 16 showings in 1994 (debut appearance for Nigeria), 1998 and 2014. The country clinched her first ever FIFA tournament when the Golden Eaglets won FIFA U-16 Youth Championship hosted in China. The team has gone ahead to win three more tournaments in 1993, 2007 and 2013, all in Asian countries (Japan, Korea, United Arab Emirates).

The national U-23 team brought about the biggest joy to the country when the squad named Dream Team defeated heavyweights including Brazil and Argentina to win Africa’s first gold medal at the Olympics. They were also finalists in 2008 when Beijing hosted the Games. The women national team the Super Falcons are the most successful side in Africa having won the African Women’s Championship nine times out of the eleven editions previously held. However, despite the talents at the disposal of Nigeria the results achieved so far in sports are not commensurate with the country’s potential. Poor planning, technical ability of coaches, poor welfare of athletes affected performance all round.

It is disheartening that up till now there is no clear cut preparatory plan for the next Olympics; whereas other countries prepare for six, four or at least three years ahead of each games. Many may argue that despite the Eagles claiming three AFCON titles, it is still grossly inadequate for a country as blessed as Nigeria. And to also think that the country has not even progressed beyond the second round of a FIFA World Cup underscores how the country has lagged behind. More so, more attention need to be paid to other sports like wrestling, swimming, boxing, weightlifting, taekwondo, athletics, shooting and table tennis.

Swimming, Shooting and weightlifting are medal-spinning and if more work is done to develop these sports, the country will harvest medals in international tournaments like the Olympics Games, Commonwealth and All Africa Games.

Like this: Like Loading...