Highlighting major economic events of 2021

Curtain fell on fiscal year 2021 on December 31. The 12 months calendar year was packed full with major economic activities, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

COVID-19 cruised into 2021 fiscal year forcefully. Its wreckage bore a major scar on the economy. To stay afloat and contain headwinds inflicted on the economy occasioned by the pandemic, private organisations in 2021, effected shake ups. Majority of the medium and large conglomerate businesses downsized. There were massive job losses in the private sector in 2021. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the umbrella body of private sector-led businesses, confirmed the development. A different scenario played out in the public sector space dominated by government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). They struggled to weather the storm. President Muhammadu Buhari had vowed not to sack employees in the face of the pandemic.

CBN’s interventions

To shield the economy from the pangs of the pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in 2021, kept faith with its various interventions and disbursements. Recall CBN had, at the onset of the pandemic, announced various containment policy measures, including interventions, to shield economy. Through its Development Finance Department and NIRSAL MicroFinance Bank, CBN sustained various interventions to the key sectors of the economy in 2021. Prior to the outbreak, CBN, in 2019, begun sectoral support across some select commodities with value addition to the economy. The bank’s interventions saved the economy from total annihilation. CBN’s disbursements via NIRSAL MicroFinance Bank acted as shock absorber. The bank designed various financial interventions for various sectors. There was intervention for manufacturing/industries, agriculture, energy/infrastructure, healthcare and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Disbursement data revealed that under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the bank disbursed a total of N363.49 billion to 766,719 beneficiaries. This comprises 638,070 households and 128, 649 small businesses. Under Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Invest-ment Scheme (AgSMEIS), the bank released N134.63 billion to 37,571 entrepreneurs. Between September and October 2021, under Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the bank disbursed N43.19 billion to support the cultivation of over 250,000 hectares of maize, sorghum, soya beans and rice during the 2021 dry season; and N5.88 billion to finance six large-scale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS). Cumulatively, the bank disbursed total sum of N864 billion to 4.1 million to farmers, cultivating 5.02 million hectares. In addition, it disbursed the sum of N41.2 billion for the commencement of the brown revolution, a large-scale wheat programme to wean us off imports by 35 per cent in the first year. The bank disbursed the sum of N261.92 billion for 42 additional projects under the N1 trillion manufacturing intervention. Cumulatively, the bank disbursed the sum of N1.08 trillion under this Scheme. As part of its effort to support the resilience of the healthcare sector, the bank disbursed N5.39 billion to nine healthcare projects under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF). Cumulatively, the bank disbursed the sum of N108.65 billion to hospitals and pharmaceutical industry. 54 of the 117 projects funded were for hospital services. Had CBN remained aloof and mute in the trying times of last year and 2021, the economy would have collapsed on the weight of the devastation. It’s a public testament that CBN’s various interventions and disbursements reversed the fortunes of Nigeria economy and pulled the economy from two recessions. Speaking to New Telegraph recently in Abuja, Managing Director/CEO, NIRSAL Micro- Finance Bank, Mr. Abdullahi Kure, commended the CBN governor’s foresight. Kure said he had seen several COVID-19 loan beneficiaries making open confession to the effect that if not for the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank loans, the economy would have collapsed.

Inflation on free fall in 2021

Monthly inflation, also known as Consumer Price Index (CPI), started off on an upswing note in the early part of 2021. For instance, in March, headline inflation rose to 18 per cent, representing 0.82 per cent point year-on-year (YoY) when compared to 17 per cent recorded in February. Similarly, food inflation rose YoY by 5.0 per cent points to 23 per cent in March from 22 per cent in February. After the initial rise, inflation rate began systemic trend down in April. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put inflation rate at 18.12 per cent in April 2021, indicating the first decline in headline inflation in about 20 months. The figure represents a 0.05 per cent point decline when compared to 18.17 per cent recorded in March 2021. From April till November 2021, inflation rate consistently trended down in 2021. In November, it fell again to 15.40 per cent, lower than October figure of 15.99 per cent. However, while the rate published by the NBS showed a persistent decrease in inflation, the economy is treated to upward steep in prices of food items and other essential services.

CBN’s forex policy a master stroke

July 2021 would remain a defining period in the annals of CBN’s major policy announcement. In the month, apex bank adopted a forex policy that changed forex trading focus in the country. Citing unrestrained abuse and corruption that had characterised the old way of selling forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in a major policy shift decision, cut the forex life line from BDCs. The decision was announced at the monetary policy commitment meeting of the bank. The bank urged people in need of forex to henceforth channel their request to deposit money banks. Some of the sins of BDC operators as listed by Emefiele included, but not limited to, unwholesome business practices of the BDCs, which he said had continued to put enormous pressure on the local currency, the naira. He said, henceforth, the apex bank would sell forex to deserving Nigerians through the commercial banks. “The BDCs were regulated to sell a maximum of 5,000 dollars per day, but CBN observed that they have since been flouting that regulation and selling millions of dollars per day. “The CBN also observed that the BDCs aid illicit financial flows and other financial crimes. The bank has thus decided to discontinue the sale of forex to the BDCs with immediate effect. We shall henceforth channel all forex allocation through the commercial banks,” he said. The CBN governor told commercial banks to ensure every deserving customer got their forex demand, noting that any bank found circumventing the new system would be sanctioned. “Once a customer presents all required documentation to purchase forex, the commercial banks should ensure they get the forex” and requested customer who reached across to banks on genuine request to contact CBN on dedicated toll free line. The July 2021 CBN’s earth shaking forex trading policy holds sway till date. It changes rules of forex trading game in finance market.

eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria introduced digital currency in October last year. eNaira was officially flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari. The CBN governor listed some advantages of eNaira. Of significance, he said it would make positive difference to Nigeria and Nigerians. He listed advantages of the digital currency to include supporting a resilient payment system ecosystem, encouraging rapid financial inclusion, reducing the cost of processing cash; enabling direct and transparent welfare intervention to citizens, increasing revenue and tax collection; facilitating diaspora remittances and reducing the cost of financial transactions, and improving the efficiency of payments. “Therefore, eNaira is Nigeria’s CBDC and it is the digital equivalent of the physical naira. As the tagline simply encapsulates, eNaira is the same naira with far more possibilities. eNaira – like the physical naira – is a legal tender in Nigeria and a liability of CBN. eNaira and naira will have the same value and will always be exchanged at one naira to one eNaira,” he said. eNaira was designed to complement and strengthen ecosystems while secure measures policies had been put in place to maintain the integrity of the financial system.

Last line

Year 2021 closed on some innovative notes amidst daunting challenges confronting the economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...