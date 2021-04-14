Highlighting potentials of non-interest capital market

As investors worldwide increasingly allocate their resources into Islamic finance products, CHRIS UGWU examines the need for market stakeholders to buy into the initiative in order to help quicken the pace of development in the country

The meltdown the Nigerian capital market witnessed following the global financial crisis and other peculiar local factors resulted in investors experiencing heavy losses in their investments. This consequently affected investor confidence adversely, leading to apathy by investors and lull in activities at the Stock Exchange. The ripple effect of this on the economy is that on one hand, the culture of savings and investment among the populace is in dire stress and on the other, the productive sector is being starved of long-term investible funds usually garnered through the intermediation processes provided by the capital market. However, regulators have been making efforts to provide other alternative windows to bridge the current apathy in savings and investment, one of which is the promotion of non-interest capital market (Sukuk). In most part of the world, the Islamic capital market has become one of the viable alternative investment windows in the world, which consequently has created an investment opportunity in some of the emerging markets of the world such as Dubai, China, India, Brazil, and Russia, among others. These markets, over the years, have been witnessing a steady growth and development and some analysts are optimistic about them, given the structural changes they have brought in these economies. However, with the current growth, market watchers believe it has come at a crucial stage where it needs to redefine and establish the enabling environment that will spur its next phase of growth of the market. Islamic finance had developed not only in traditional Muslim markets like the Middle East, but also in conventional markets and financial centres such as UK, with a growing number of jurisdictions across the globe at various stages of developing their capabilities in Islamic finance. Nigeria is also leveraging the potential of the market, good example being the recent sovereign issuances of Sukuk by the Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO).

Fitch sees global Sukuk resilience

in 2021 Global sukuk supply is expected to accelerate in 2021 following a resilient 2020 as issuers seek to refinance maturing debt and fund large budget needs, Fitch Ratings says. The easing of GCC investment restrictions following the normalisation of relations between Qatar and its neighbours will also contribute. According to the rating agency, innovative and diverse issuances like green, sustainable, transitionn and hybrid sukuk are likely to continue to attract wider investor demand. “Sovereigns in key Islamic finance jurisdictions are expected to remain major contributors to overall sukuk volumes. Issuance from first-time sovereign issuers, financial institutions and corporates are set to increase as they face challenging conditions and take advantage of the current lower cost of funding. “Qatari sukuk volumes are expected to gradually rise after the normalisation of relations between Qatar and its GCC neighbours, and the eventual easing of investment restrictions for Islamic investors based in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE. “Sukuk issuances with maturities of more than 18 months from the GCC region, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan fell slightly by 1.9 per cent y-oy to reach $41.3 billion in 2020. The volume of total outstanding Fitch-rated sukuk reached $118.6 billion, 12.9 per cent higher y-o-y. Green & Sustainable sukuk supply increased sharply by 96.2 per cent y-o-y to reach $8.4 billion,” the agency noted . It noted however that the rating outlook for sukuk remains challenged.

Sovereign Sukuk on NSE

The Debt Management Office (DMO) recently listed the N162.557billion, seven-year, FGN Ijarah Sukuk with a rental rate of 11.20 per cent on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. The third sovereign Sukuk was issued on June 16, 2020, and will finance the rehabilitation and construction of key economic road projects across the six geopolitical zones in the country. With this listing, members of the general public who invested in the 2020 Sukuk bonds can now sell their investments and those who wish to invest in Sukuk can now do so. Speaking on the listing of the third sovereign Sukuk, the Director- General, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, stated: “We are excited that the trading of this Sukuk is now permissible having fulfilled the condition for listing stipulated by the Financial Regulatory Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “The FGN Sukuk may only be listed for trading on relevant exchanges after the commencement of works on the road project for the construction of the Sukuk assets. This is in order to create a pool of assets consisting of nonfinancial and financial assets that could be freely traded while avoiding the prohibition of dealing in interest-based transactions arising out of sale of debt and exchange of currency not at par.” According to the exchange, the NGX Limited welcomes the listing of the third Sovereign Sukuk on the bourse which will provide exit opportunity for existing investors and further deepen the Nigerian capital market, particularly, the relatively nascent Sukuk market. The issuance and subsequent listing of the sovereign Sukuk on the NGX underscore the Federal Government’s drive for the development of critical infrastructure needed to unlock economic growth, by leveraging innovative and cost-effective financing structures. The exchange continues to deliver on its commitment to provide a platform for issuers and investors to meet their investment objectives. By enhancing access to the Federal Government and the private sector, NGX has promoted and supported the growth of the debt market in Nigeria with listings worth over N2.6 trillion in 2020.

Sukuk as profitable investment

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) had identified the benefits of investment in Federal Government’s bonds called Sukuk as a wealth creation strategy in this period of COVID-19. The institute, in a statement jointly signed by its President and Chairman of Governing Council, Mr. Tunde Amolegbe, and Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, urged investors to partner with stockbrokers for investment advice on the processes and procedures for investing in the financial asset. “Sukuk Ijarah is a fixed come security backed the Federal Government. This makes it an investment without risk as repayment of investors is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, hence, the instrument as a gild hedge. Sukuk is highly sought after by ethical Investors. it provides a regular bi-annual tax-free payment for the period of the instrument while principal will be paid at the end of maturity period which is seven years. ”The profit to investors is pre-determined at regular interval to enable them enjoy steady cash flow. Sukuk helps in redistribution of wealth. It is a risk management instrument which is ideal for both speculators and investors. Speculators can sell before maturity. The instrument will help the government to finance large projects. “The Federal Government has promised to invest the proceeds in specific road projects across the 6 geo-political zones of the country for the benefit of the citizens as a whole. The institute hereby encourages investors to approach their stockbrokers to learn more about this instrument prior to making their investment decision. Stockbrokers are very accessible and they are professionals equipped with skills and competencies in evaluating the risk and returns associated with such an instrument and will be able to guide investors accordingly. “Stockbrokers will assist investors to open accounts at the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Clearing House, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), to keep (warehouse) their investments with opportunities to track it on the exchange and FMDQ in case they decide sell before maturity. “The institute encourages the public to visit the website www. cisinigeria.com or that of the exchange and FMDQ to learn more about the authorised stockbrokers to approach.“ according to the statement.

Market full of potential

The non-interest capital market sector in Nigeria has been described as one that is unique and full of potentials to facilitate the objective of deepening the financial system and spurring the growth of the Nigerian economy. This was stated by the Director General Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, in an opening remark during a 4-day Executive Programme on Non Interest (Islamic) Capital Market (NICM) Products and Basic Accounting Treatment organised by Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) based in Malaysia, and the Auditing and Accounting Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) based in Bahrain. Yuguda said the recent sovereign issuances of Sukuk by the Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO), which were all oversubscribed, stresses the need to enhance the SEC’s regulatory capacity adding that the Sovereign Sukuk issuances set the benchmark for other corporates to issue Sukuk for various developmental activities.

