Highly processed foods can be addictive –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A research by the new University of Michigan and the Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech both in the United States (U.S.) has found that highly processed foods can be addictive like tobacco products. Results of the study are published in the current issue of ‘Addiction’. Researchers have debated this development for years as unhealthy diets are often fueled by foods loaded with refined carbohydrates and added fats.

To find a resolution, the researchers took the criteria used in a 1988 U.S. Surgeon General’s report that established that tobacco was addictive and applied it to food. The findings however indicated that highly processed foods can be addictive, said lead author, Ashley Gearhardt, U-M associate professor of psychology, and Alexandra DiFeliceantonio, assistant professor at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech.

In fact, the addictive potential for food such as potato chips, cookies, ice cream and French fries may be a key factor contributing to the high public health costs associated with a food environment dominated by cheap, accessible and heavily marketed highly processed foods, the researchers said.

 

