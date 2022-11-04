Highway patrol wrong approach to tackle insecurity –Expert

A security expert and Interpol Systems Consultant, Sir Chikwe Udensi, has berated the Forum of South East governors for exhibiting poor knowledge of security as chief security officers in their resolution to adopt joint highway patrol as a means of curbing insecurity in the geopolitical zone. The South East governors had on Sunday resolved during an emergency meeting at the Government House, Enugu, to mount a 24-hour and 7-day security patrol/surveillance in major highways to check unabated killings in the region. However, this approach was faulted by Udensi, saying it is not the real solution to deal with security challenges in the region. Speaking on a radio programme in Umuahia, the security expert wondered why the governors could not engage security consultants to assist in proffering solutions to security challenges bedevilling the region. Udensi said the governors should adopt a system of smoking the criminal elements out from their enclaves in the forest where they live rather than waiting for them to attack on the expressway. According to him, a recent report indicates that the South- East region has the highest number of killings resulting from insecurity compared to other geopolitical zones in the southern region
