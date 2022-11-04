News

Highway patrol wrong approach to tackle insecurity –Expert

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A security expert and Interpol Systems Consultant, Sir Chikwe Udensi, has berated the Forum of South East governors for exhibiting poor knowledge of security as chief security officers in their resolution to adopt joint highway patrol as a means of curbing insecurity in the geopolitical zone. The South East governors had on Sunday resolved during an emergency meeting at the Government House, Enugu, to mount a 24-hour and 7-day security patrol/surveillance in major highways to check unabated killings in the region. However, this approach was faulted by Udensi, saying it is not the real solution to deal with security challenges in the region. Speaking on a radio programme in Umuahia, the security expert wondered why the governors could not engage security consultants to assist in proffering solutions to security challenges bedevilling the region. Udensi said the governors should adopt a system of smoking the criminal elements out from their enclaves in the forest where they live rather than waiting for them to attack on the expressway. According to him, a recent report indicates that the South- East region has the highest number of killings resulting from insecurity compared to other geopolitical zones in the southern region

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC: Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi get new govs Nov 11, 2023

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 next year for the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. The Commission at its weekly meeting yesterday, explained that the approval of the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections, was in fulfilment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral […]
News

War in NBC over Lai Mohammed’s directive to shut down BBNaija house

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), made up of senior directors, has continued to defy an attempt by Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to shut down the facility hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show and bring it to an abrupt end.   Sources at the commission disclosed that minister’s desire […]
News

Ex-HoS, Oronsaye, faults EFCC’s investigation in alleged N191m pension fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Steven Oronsaye, yesterday before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, faulted the mode adopted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the investigation of the alleged malpractices brought against him in relation to federal pensions. Oronsaye, who was cross-examined by EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica