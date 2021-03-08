Hijaab: 10 Kwara schools to remain shut for ‘safety reasons’

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The 10 grant-aided mission schools temporarily shut by the Kwara State government over the hijab controversy and scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 8, 2021are to remain shut.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun: “The 10 government schools where the use of hijaab is disputed will remain shut until a later date.

“This decision has been taken for safety reasons.

“The schools include C&S College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam, CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

“The government therefore directs schoolchildren and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced. The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times.”

