Metro & Crime

Hijab: Armed youths attack churches, loot shops in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

It took the combined efforts of policemen, personnel of the Nigerian Army, and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday over the raging ‘hijab’ controversy.

 

Hoodlums reportedly attacked churches, schools and shops in Ilorin, creating fear and apprehension among residents.

 

The hoodlums reportedly brandished cutlasses, bottles and other dangerous weapons, while they marched along some roads in the metropolis, just as some of them wore masks apparently to cover their identities.

 

T he hoodlums attacked the Cherubim and Seraphim College, Sabo Oke, Ilorin, as they threw stones into the premises, even with the presence of military operatives stationed at the entrance gate of the school.

 

The violence spread to St. Barnabas LGEA Primary School, Murtala Muhammed Way, Ilorin, and some churches in the area, as people armed with cutlasses and broken bottles went on the rampage.

 

Christians also mobilised  govertheir own forces to counter the attacks in a bid to protect their people and their property. Also, there were reported gunshots from the military when a man allegedly stoned an officer in one of the affected schools.

 

One of the officers, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they were angry over such development despite the presence of students in the school.

 

The soldiers, who chased away the youth from the gate of the school, accused them of creating problem around the school.

 

The development, which caused apprehension among residents, forced shop owners and offices located in the area to hurriedly close to avoid be  ing attacked. It was, however, reported that some shops were looted by the hoodlums.

 

Some of the affected areas include Sabo Oke, Murtala Muhammed, Surulere, Maraba, and Post Office. nor for making this possible.

 

We are all overjoyed that this came to pass and we can rest assured that the bus will be used for the purpose it is meant for.” In his response, the ministerin- charge of the church, Rev. E. A. Onipede, expressed joy, appreciating the governor for what he described as a rare gift to the church.

 

He said: “I am overwhelmed right now. The joy is too much for receiving a gift like this at this moment. Even, the whole congregation is happy with this development and we appreciate the governor for this. It is really a rare gift.”

 

Tobi Security operatives were later drafted to the affected areas, as armed security agents patrolled the metropolis to restore normalcy.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the prompt intervention of men of the command nipped the situation in the bud.

 

Okasanmi said normalcy had been returned in schools and business community in the metropolis

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidney failure: Save our son’s life, family begs Benue govt

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Family of Ameh Samson, a young graduate of Physics, has cried out to the Benue State government, philanthropists and others to save the life of their son who is currently down with renal failure. Samson, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, is the only son of his aged and […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom fires back at Bauchi Gov over utterances on herders killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday hit back at his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who slammed him (Ortom) of poor handling of the farmer-herder clashes which he said had led to loss of lives. Bala had accused Governor Ortom of what he called “starting all these (the herders/farmer imbroglio) and not accommodating Fulani […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica