Hijab: Armed youths attack churches, loot shops in Ilorin

It took the combined efforts of policemen, personnel of the Nigerian Army, and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday over the raging ‘hijab’ controversy.

Hoodlums reportedly attacked churches, schools and shops in Ilorin, creating fear and apprehension among residents.

The hoodlums reportedly brandished cutlasses, bottles and other dangerous weapons, while they marched along some roads in the metropolis, just as some of them wore masks apparently to cover their identities.

T he hoodlums attacked the Cherubim and Seraphim College, Sabo Oke, Ilorin, as they threw stones into the premises, even with the presence of military operatives stationed at the entrance gate of the school.

The violence spread to St. Barnabas LGEA Primary School, Murtala Muhammed Way, Ilorin, and some churches in the area, as people armed with cutlasses and broken bottles went on the rampage.

Christians also mobilised govertheir own forces to counter the attacks in a bid to protect their people and their property. Also, there were reported gunshots from the military when a man allegedly stoned an officer in one of the affected schools.

One of the officers, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they were angry over such development despite the presence of students in the school.

The soldiers, who chased away the youth from the gate of the school, accused them of creating problem around the school.

The development, which caused apprehension among residents, forced shop owners and offices located in the area to hurriedly close to avoid be ing attacked. It was, however, reported that some shops were looted by the hoodlums.

Some of the affected areas include Sabo Oke, Murtala Muhammed, Surulere, Maraba, and Post Office.

Tobi Security operatives were later drafted to the affected areas, as armed security agents patrolled the metropolis to restore normalcy.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the prompt intervention of men of the command nipped the situation in the bud.

Okasanmi said normalcy had been returned in schools and business community in the metropolis

