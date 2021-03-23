Hijab: CAN threatens to close schools nationwide

Amid growing concern over the hijab controversy across the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, called on the National Assembly to suspend a bill before the House of Representatives, seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in the country, or risk having all Christian schools and colleges shut down.

It also warned that the action may be extended to schools under government funding or partnership, which may also be retrieved to the church. CAN’s reaction also came on the heels of the failed assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, where it called for thorough investigation, arrest and prosecution of everyone involved in the dastardly act.

However, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul-Raman Abdulrasaq, not to set the country on fire with the hijab crisis currently raging in the state. Reacting in a statement signed by its General Secretary,

Joseph Daramola, over the controversies trailing the adoption of hijab in schools, CAN expressed disappointment and worry over the evident collapse of the nation’s security architecture and the failure of those in charge to rise up to the security challenges.

CAN challenged the Federal Government to be proactive in the fight against insurgency and, amongst other measures, to secure the lives of the citizenry, publish the names of the kingpins of every criminal or terrorist group currently on trial or detention.

The statement reads in part: “CAN has been consistently calling on some state governments that are enforcing the wearing of hijab in the public schools to exempt the Christian

schools where hijab culture is alien. “We are not against the wearing of hijab in public and Islamic schools, but our schools should not be included unless those states are looking for trouble.

“We have resolved to close down our schools and colleges to protest against this ungodly and disrespectful policy. We should return to the status quo ante where we were before the politicisation of hijab.

Let those who want to be wearing hijab go to schools where it is allowed. “Alternatively, let those state governments return our schools and stop funding them.

We are able to manage them. We did not beg the government ab initio to partner with us. “It was the government that couldn’t provide enough schools that came in subtly to partner with us, but now going another mile to take over completely.

Can the government own what they did not spend their money to build? “Those who took over our schools did not tell us that our religious traditions and culture would be eradicated.

“We call on all Christians in every legislative house, including the National Assembly, to arise and speak for the Church if they have not compromised their faith for political reasons and if they failed to do so, God Himself will ask them of their stewardship one day and equally fight for His Church.”

On the failed assassination attempt on Ortom, CAN said: “We are disappointed that the shadowy group, the Fulani Nationality Movement that claimed responsibility has not been outlawed and the herdsmen leaders who publicly threatened the governor are still going about their businesses as if they have done nothing unusual.

“Is the government waiting till they have successfully carried out their evil and wicked enterprise?

What are these people turning the country into in this century? “If a state governor is unsafe despite all the security operatives in his convoy, then who is safe?

“We welcome the Presidential directive and that of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that the investigation of the matter should be thorough and it is our hope that the matter will not be swept under the carpet.

“If these murderous Fulani herdsmen are not Nigerians, as we are being told, why do our security agencies appear powerless before these criminals?

Are they holding superior ammunitions? Are they waiting till everyone results to self-defence with the attendant consequences? “The primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. If President Muhammadu Buhari wanted his name to be written in gold, let him fix the security problems in this nation before his tenure is over.”

Meanwhile, President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, spoke yesterday, at Cornerstone City, Ibadan, Oyo State, while separately playing host to the Ekiti and Ondo states chapters of the Fellowship led by Bishop Clement Abifade and Bishop Joshua Kolawole Opayinka, respectively.

Oke cautioned that unless the hijab issue was handled with care, it could spark major crisis in the country, adding that most of the nation’s travails, were self-inflicted.

He urged the Kwara State governor to avoid playing religious and divisive politics, stressing: “I am appealing to Your Excellency, Mr Governor, to let the sleeping dog lie. Respect the tradition and feelings of others. Avoid divisive politics that can set this nation on fire.”

The cleric asserted that no amount of intimidation could cow Christians, counselling, “bring everybody together; don’t force hijab on our people, they won’t back down. Your Excellency, stoop to conquer; stoop for peace, stoop for harmony.”

