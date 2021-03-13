Metro & Crime

Hijab controversy: ASCN urges Kwara govt to reopen shuts schools

The Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria (ASCN) has appealed to the Kwara State Government to reopen the schools shut down owing to controversies that emanated from the rejection by their owners to allow the use of hijab in their schools.

The National President of the Association Dr. Ekaete Ettang made the appeal during a press conference in Jos at the weekend.

It would be called that the Kwara State Ministry of Education in February, ordered the temporary closure of 10 grant-aided secondary schools in Ilorin, pending the resolution of the controversy in the schools.

Muslim leaders had insisted that students should be allowed to use the head covering in accordance with the Constitution but their Christian counterparts said such negates the heritage of the missions, who built the schools.

But Ettang said the decision was “embarrassing” adding that it could lead to chaos if not properly handled.

“ACSN, as an umbrella body for all Christian and mission schools, is shocked and embarrassed by the decision of Kwara State Government to forcefully close down schools merely because of issues of uniforms.

“These are duly registered schools with their own unique Christian identities and closing them down for insisting on maintaining their identity is not a good decision. This is very dangerous, because if not properly and immediately checked and nipped in the bud could breed serious problem

“These mission schools are also supporting the government to carry out its function of providing quality education to the children and shaping lives, hence they should not be coerced into doing things against the Christian practice.”

