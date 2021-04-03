Hijab controversy: When trouble sleep yanga go wake am…

When trouble sleep

Yanga go wake am

Waking him dey find

Palaver, he dey find

Palaver, he go get-e o)

Palaver, he go get

Palaver…

–Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, 1972

For the past few days, an event has been playing out in Kwara State, which, if not handled properly, has the propensity to become a full blown national crisis capable of further widening the already considerable religious divide in Nigeria. On February 25, for reasons best known to them, the Kwara State government decided to allow female students in the state who want to wear their Muslim attire called the ‘hijab’ to do so, irrespective of the school they are attending. Of course, this will not be an issue for those already attending Muslim institutions, as they would have already been used to having their female students attend classes in such wears.

However, it would not be so easy, when it comes to Christian schools, where such would send a red mist in the eyes of not only the owners of such schools, but also the parents and guardians of the pupils attending such schools. Why it is very easy to quickly blame the state government for bringing the crisis upon themselves by approving the use of the garment across the state, however, it is not that simple. First we should realise that government is made up of people and as individuals they will also have their own predispositions to issues and will naturally be open to being given advice on certain things.

In this case perhaps, clearly, there were those who were able to come up with strong compelling arguments as to why the state government should buck previous administrations’ positions on the issue, and decide to lift the ban on hijab wearing in predominantly Christian schools, acutely aware of the consequences of such a decision. And in typical Nigerian fashion, the announcement kicked off a firestorm of reac-tions from the Muslim and Christian communities, with both sides digging into their entrenched positions. The turbo-charged atmosphere prompted the state government to direct the immediate, but temporary closure of some grant-aided schools in Ilorin, pending the resolution of the hijab controversy in the schools.

Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, said in a statement that affected schools were the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) College, Sabo Oke and St. Anthony College, Offa Road. Others were the ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam. Also affected were the CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam, St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo Oke, St. John School, Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale and St. James Secondary School, Maraba. She further said that: “The closure comes as a government committee comprising representatives of the Muslim and Christian communities meets on Friday to iron out the differences between the two religious communities.”

Sadly, as we are all aware, the meeting has spectacularly failed to find a middle ground, as was brought out glaringly when attempts to re-open the schools on March 17 saw those for and against squaring up against each other, first in a shouting match, before it degenerated into stone throwing and physical contact which needed the intervention of security personnel to bring the chaos under control. Unhappily in all this, the students, whom the parents and guardians claim to be fighting their cause, were caught up in the middle of a ‘war’ which in all honesty many if they would have been asked, they would have preferred it not to have even existed.

But the fact is that the ‘fight’ has been taken from them with their parents not ready to budge one bit. Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwara State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Shina Ibiyemi, in explaining their own side of the story said: “The issue of hijab has been on for a long time and past governments handled it maturely. Going back down memory lane, the Education Edict signed by Colonel Lasisi Bamgboye (rtd), stated that only teachers were taken over, not schools.

It stated categorically the rights, responsibilities, and roles of proprietors of the affected schools. The schools were not taken over, they were grant-aided. That is why their names remain unchanged. That was the 1974 agreement.” However, when it was pointed out to him that the government was the owner of the schools, he replied: “The state government is not the owner of the schools. The schools were in existence before the grant aiding started. The Certificate of Occupancy, C of O, of the schools is in proprietors’ names.

They all have churches and other facilities in those schools.” But firing back a Muslim body, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) issued a stern warning to the Kwara State government, saying that any attempt by the government to sweep the right of the Muslim girl-child to wear hijab under the carpet will be resisted. MURIC declared that the law is on the side of the Muslims, adding that there will be no retreat, no surrender. With both protagonists talking tough, it is very clear that finding a resolution to the crisis will not be easy, and this is despite the fact that both religions preach peace.

Incidentally, in a previous article captioned: ‘Religion and national institutions: Where do we draw the line?’ (published on November 16, 2019) I had taken pains to warn of the inherent dangers the current trend of having children being able to go to religious only schools all the way from primary to university level.

Thus, right now, a Muslim or Christian child can go all through the schooling system without mixing because he or she is either in a Muslim or Christian education system. Back in the day, this was not so and thus children were able to mix and understand what the other religion stood for. For instance, my younger brother went to a Muslim school, even though he was not a Muslim. Of course he was not forced to go to Muslim school, he could have gone to any of the Christian schools, but then the religious inclination of the school was not a big issue. The school did not compel him to imbibe the Islamic rites of fasting or praying five times a day and also did not frown when he too observed important Christian occasions like Lent.

I do not recall parents making a big ruckus out of this because what was uppermost on their minds then was ensuring their children got a decent education. Sadly, this is no longer the case with the religious divide only adding to the already volatile ethnic issue, meaning that the country has another problem trying to unravel it. One can only hope and pray that wisdom will prevail and some sort of resolution acceptable to both sides can be found, so that the nation will have one less problem to tackle – thus negating Fela’s song ‘When trouble sleep yanga go wake am’!

Like this: Like Loading...