Hijab crisis: Kwara forces some schools open

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Following the order of the Kwara State Government, amid the unresolved hijab crisis rocking the state that principals, teachers and other staff of the 10 grant – aided mission schools resume for work yesterday, some Christian mission proprietors refused to open their schools until the resolution of the issue of hijab by the state government.

The schools include Cherubim and Seraphim College, St. Anthony’s Secondary School and Bishop Smith Memorial College, all in Ilorin. When our correspondent visited Cherubim and Seraphim College, Ilorin, Christian faithful were seen in large number singing and praying outside the school’s gate, while the teachers were also seen loitering and discussing in groups. A load of sand was deposited in front of the gate to prevent both teachers and pupils from gaining entrance. Although teachers turned up too at St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin as directed by the state government, they were seen in groups discussing the situation. The situation at Baptist School, Surulere, where crisis broke out two days ago, was, however, peaceful as teachers gathered in groups inside the school discussing.

The state government had earlier on Thursday directed principals, teachers, and staff of the affected grant – aided mission schools to report for duty yesterday, with failing to report resulting in their be sanctioned. The government said the resumption became imperative in order to prepare the final year students for their external examinations.

The state government, according to a statement from the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), had warned that any member of staff that fails to report for duty would face the full wrath of the law, adding that it would not condone any act of insubordination. The affected schools are: C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam. Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo- Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

