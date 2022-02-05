News

Hijab Crisis: Kwara Muslim faithful task govt to set up Commission of Inquiry

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

…as CAN insists it’ll not allow hijab

Muslim faithful in Kwara State have enjoined the state government to enforce its policy on wearing of hijab by female Muslim students in all government grant-aided secondary schools in the state. This is even as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara chapter insisted that it would not allow the use of hijab in grant-aided mission schools in the state just as it blamed some suspected Muslim fundamentalists for the Thursday bloody violence at Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS) in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state.

They made the call on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing journalists over the Thursday violence that erupted at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in the Oyun Local Government Area of the state over the alleged refusal of the school management to allow female Muslim students who wore hihab to the school.

The people, who also called for immediate closure of the school and relocation of the students to other schools pending the resolution of the crisis, urged the state government to set up a Commission of Inquiry to unravel the brains behind the killing and maiming of innocent Muslim parents in Ijagbo.

The Chairman of the stakeholders’ forum, Alhaji Ishaq Albdulkareem, alongside Barrister Ibrahim Agbaje and other members, alleged that one of the parents of the Muslim students of the school, Habeeb Idris, was killed during the fracas that also left 11 parents injured. It would be recalled that one person was feared killed in the Thursday violence at the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo.

The forum also called on the Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. Agbaje said that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) lost the two cases it instituted at both the lower and appellate courts on the issue of hijab wearing by female Muslim students in the state. He added that no case was instituted at the Supreme Court by CAN on the earlier judgments delivered by a Kwara State High Court and the Court of Appeal.

 

