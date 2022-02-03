Metro & Crime

Hijab crisis: One feared killed, several injured in Kwara school fracas

*Govt shuts down school over the crisis

At least one person has been reportedly killed, while many sustained various degrees of injuries in a violence that erupted at the Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo, in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday over the age-long hijab controversy between the Christian and Muslim communities in the state.

It was learnt that the violence was as a result of the decision of the management of OBHS to prevent its female Muslim students from wearing hijab to the school.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier reaffirmed the use of hijab by any willing female Muslim student in the state public schools, including the mission grant aided schools, while the Christian community through the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) insisted they never gave their nod to wearing hijab in their schools, including the mission grant aided, saying it was forced on them by the government.

Following the latest outbreak of violence at the OBGS, the state government has directed the immediate shutdown of the school pending the resolution of the issue.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, said: “Kwara State Government totally condemns the resort to violence in the government-grant-aided Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, on Thursday. This is totally unacceptable.

“The Kwara State Government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

“While the government and the security agencies continue to work with leaders on all sides, it hereby directs the immediate shutdown of the school pending resolution of the issue.

“The government commends the security agencies for their prompt action that has restored calm in the area. The government calls on them to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence as a deterrent to others.

“The government appeals for calm as violence brings nothing good.”

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command in a statement by its spokesman SP Okasanmi Ajayi stated that: “The Command’s tactical units and conventional policemen deployed in Ijagbo have successfully restored peace and are also on ground to ensure that no further breakdown of law and order is allowed.

“The above action is sequel to the crisis related to the wearing of Hijab in schools which matter has been in contention between the Christian and Muslim faithful in Kwara State. Of current concern was the breakdown of law and order between Ijagbo Community and protesting Muslim parents, where dangerous weapons were freely used.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo has appealed to the warring parties to embrace peace and shun any act that could jeopardise the current peace in the area, as the police have been directed to arrest anyone found in any way truncating the hard earned peace in Kwara State, as such persons would be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

 

