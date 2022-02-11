Hijab: Don’t keep quiet about the Kwara killings, Muslim Ummah tells IGP

Kwara State Muslim Ummah has called on the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to urgently take necessary action on the killing and maiming of innocent Muslim parents, guardians, and students at Oyun Baptist High School in Ijagbo before it is too late. The Ummah also accused the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayamoh, of keeping mum over the dastardly killing of one Mallam Habib Idris by allegedly rampaging thugs, alleging that several Muslims, numbering about 15 were seriously wounded.

In a statement signed by an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abu Sheriff on behalf of Kwara Muslim Ummah, the Ummah condemned in totality the use of falsehoods, tissues of lies and fabrications by some religious bodies and individuals to fight illegal courses, describing it as irreligious, shameful, and un-Godly.

The Kwara Ummah described the statement by the Kwara State Christian Association of Nigeria, as provocative and false that it had no agreement with the state government on the use of hijab in their schools, adding that the schools being claimed by Kwara CAN are public schools owned and managed by Kwara State Government with tax-payers’ money. The Muslim Ummah, however, advised Kwara CAN to pursue their case in court instead of turning Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo into a battleground in a bid to contest ownership of the school with the state government. Sheikh Abu Sheriff, who is also the Chief Missioner of Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria in Kwara State, also accused Kwara CAN of spreading the falsehood by claiming that the courts were yet to deliver judgments on its suits filed since 2013, pointing out that no judgments were outstanding in Kwara over school ownership and use of hijab in Kwara State.

“The State Government stands by the rule of law by re-opening the 10 public schools being claimed by Kwara CAN as the Court of Appeal in its judgment described Kwara CAN as ‘medulous interloper’ who had no business in claiming the schools under reference,as such a body is unknown to the law. “Members of the public should recall that in 1976, when the schools were handed-over to KWSG, Kwara CAN was not in existence! That was why the court ruled against Kwara CAN, as ‘what does not belong to you cannot be claimed’. Having re-opened 10 public schools in Ilorin bearing the names of their former owners based on court judgments with female Muslim students using hijabs in those schools in Ilorin, it is unpatriotic and irresponsible of any group or individual under whatever guise to turn OBHS Ijagbo to battle-field for a fresh crisis, the association stated, ” he said.

The Muslim Ummah also took a swipe at the Kwara State government for allowing criminals to take control of the OBHS where dangerous weapons were freely used to injure innocent Muslim parents and students at Ijagbo, insisting that the perpetrators of crimes must face the law. It added that the consequences of the state government’s inability to enforce the law and ensure freedom of worship and movement would be severe. While appealing for peace and calm, the organisation said it awaits without further delay the arrest and prosecution of criminals that committed the murder and maiming of innocent parents and students in the school, alleging that Kwara State Police Command demonstrated bias, incompetence, and ineffectiveness in the whole crisis.

“It would interest the general public to know that apart from Mal. Habib Idris, who was mercilessly killed by rampaging thugs of Kwara CAN, several Muslims, numbering about 15, were seriously wounded, and until now, the Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayamoh, has refused to talk to the press in a crisis that recorded casualties.

The Ummah, which condemned the use of thugs to attack Muslim parents, said that Muslims who constitute more than 80% of Kwara State’s population cannot be so humiliated, persecuted and terrorised in this manner without the police doing their needful, “the Muslim Ummah said.

