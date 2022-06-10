Hijab Fracas: MURIC demands justice for slain Muslim

he Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has, again, called for justice over the murder of a Muslim boy killed during a peaceful hijab protest at Baptist High School in Oyun, Ijagbo Local Government Area of Kwara State earlier this year.

MURIC alleged that the matter had been swept under the carpet, saying that there had been no arrests in connection with the murder over three months after the incident. New Telegraph gathered that the complaint came as the Kwara State Government on Tuesday, June 1, 2022 re-opened school, shut due to a crisis caused by refusal of the school authorities to obey the state government’s directive permitting the use of hijab in all schools in the state.

In a statement issued by Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC welcomed reopening of the school and its full endorsement of hijab use in all public schools in Kwara state, lamenting the human rights group frowned at government’s silence on the killing of Habeeb Idris. MURIC said: “The Kwara State Government (KWSG) yesterday re-opened Baptist High School, Oyun, where crisis erupted in February 2022 due to the refusal of the school authorities to obey the state government’s directive permitting the use of hijab in all schools in the state.

“While we are not interested in disrupting the educational pursuit of the students, we are perturbed that no arrest has been made for the killing of 20-year old Habeeb Idris who was fatally shot during the demonstration outside the school’s gate by fully armed members of the Baptist mission who had assembled inside the school to prevent hijab clad female Muslim students from gaining entrance into the school. “While we welcome the reopening of the school and fully endorse KWSG position on government’s ownership of all public schools, we frown at government’s silence on the killing of Habeeb Idris.

“We are miffed that there has been no single arrest four months after life was snuffed out by a promising young Muslim. There must be consequences for criminality and using live ammunition against young children is the height of brutish behavior. The group insisted that somebody inside the school shot the dead victim, describing the murder as premeditated murder.

“Somebody inside the school shot Habeeb. It is premeditated murder. Otherwise what are gunmen doing inside a school? Four other students were macheted and sustained varied degrees of injuries. Members of the Baptist mission were ready to kill in order to enforce their will not only on innocent Muslim students but also on the state government. They had the noun “murder,” the verb “to kill,” and they did. Those blood thirsty zealots should not be allowed to go scot free, MURIC alleged.

