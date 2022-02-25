Hijab fracas: Youths demand N113m compensation for late victim’s family

Dissatisfied with the management of compensation issues over the slain Muslim who was allegedly murdered by anti-hijab hoodlums during the Hijab crisis in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, a faith-based organisation, Kwara Muslim Youths, has demanded for N113,388,000 compensation from the state government to the deceased’s family. The group also appealed for full implementation of the judgments of the Kwara State High Court and Court of Appeal as well as the consequential circular issued by the state government on the ownership of the schools in general. Late Habeeb Idris, was gruesomely murdered during the bloody crisis over the use of hijab by female students of Baptist High School.

The organisation described the compensation as (Diyyah) which, according to Islamic law, means the financial compensation paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm or property damage. New Telegraph gathered Diyyah as Arabic, the word means both blood money and ransom. Speaking at at news conference in Ilorin, the group’s Chairman, Malam Abdurrazzaq Al-Amin, said the compensation must not be less thanfor N113,388,000, adding such compensation is known in Islam as blood money (Diyyah).

Al-Amin, who decried the manner in which the slain victim was murdered, said that it is was unfortunate that human life has no value to some people, urging the state government to award adequate, reasonable and fair compensation to the 10 Muslim victims injured during the Ijagbo Hijab crisis.

Al-Amin said that the youths re-jected the N1 million offered by the state government to the deceased family as compensation. He said it was unfortunate that some Christians, especial the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN was still whipping up sentiments by calling some schools missionary schools, saying that all the schools belong to the state government shouldn’t be classified as long as the state government controls, manages and maintains them.

He said: “The government should take full responsibility for the hospital bills and incidental expenses of the injured Muslims during the Ijagbo crisis.The government should avoid in its official and unofficial communications referring to the public schools as mission schools.

“This is very contemptuous of courts’ judgments/orders. In the eyes of the law, there is nothing like missionary-owned schools in Kwara State.” Al-Amin also that hosting the forthcoming Baptist convention and conference should be put on hold as a mark of respect for the late Idris, adding that that there was the need for official discipline and sanction of the authorities of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, who flagrantly refused to implement court judgment. He added that the group wanted an unhindered use of Hijab in all government- owned schools in particular. In the same vein, the Kwara Muslim Ummah has warned on religious fanaticism, religious intolerance and denial of fundamental human right in the State, calling on KWSG not to yield to pressures from some quarters. T he Ummah said that doing so would be counter-productive. Rather, the State Government has been called upon to be more pro-active in enforcement of law and order in the State.

The Ummah spoke through one of its arms the Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders while reacting to a Press Statement credited to one Rev. James Adewuyi that the State should adopt the method of Oyo State where Parents are allowed to take their children to Schools ‘where hijab is allowed’.

In a statement released and signed in Ilorin, the Chairman of the Kwara State Muslim Stakrholders Alhaji Is-haq Abdulkarim stated that the Statement is based on ignorance as hijab is no longer a contentious issue as several superior Courts of record have ruled in its favour in Kwara, Osun and Lagos States – to mention a few; warning that Kwara State Government must enforce its lawful order of optional wearing hijab in all public schools as contained in its Circular issued since March last year.

He condemned the criminal acts of killing and maiming of innocent students and Parents in Ijagbo and called on Kwara State Government not only to ignore advice of that clergyman but to fish-out the criminals that unleashed mayhem on the people at Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo on Thursday 3rd of February, 2022 and get them arrested and prosecuted. Alh. Abdulkarim stated that it was unfortunate that the State Government allowed some criminals to take-over a public school for three weeks where female muslim students were denied access to their school and the school was not shut until life was lost and people were maimed. He called for compensation for the life of 25 year-old Habib Idris who was killed and immediate compensation as well for those wounded and are being treated in various Hospitals in Offa and Oyun LGs.

The Muslim Ummah said:” In any civilised Society, once there has been court judgement on any particular matter, there must not be violations; what is happening in Kwara State shows weakness of the Government in dealing with the matter of fundamental human rights of citizens and enforcement of law and Order”.

It accused the Police of bias, incompetence and dereliction of duty where the security agents colluded with the criminals to turn students back home illegally and watching harmlessly without arresting criminals that were matcheting them on the day ‘hello was let loose’! This would no longer be tolerated, he warned.

