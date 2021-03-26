News

Hijab: Go to your schools, Oyedepo tells Muslim students

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has asked Kwara State Government and Muslim faithful to leave missionary schools alone for their owners. Oyedepo said this in a viral video on Wednesday, over the crisis regarding the use of hijab in the state’s mission schools.

The cleric said: “It is such a nasty development in Kwara State where Muslims are asking their students in our schools to wear hijab, and the church said ‘no.’ “Leave the school for the owners, find your schools, when you get to your school, men and women can wear hijabs there.”

School activities in some mission schools in Kwara State were placed on hold due to the agitation of some school authorities that prohibited the use of hijab in schools by female students. The Kwara State Government had shut down the schools for 14 days, after the controversy escalated between the Muslims and Christians in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo election: Placing Asiwaju’s video in context

Posted on Author Bassey Akpan

The 2020 Edo State Governorship election has come and gone but some of its talking points still reverberate. For several reasons, the Edo election has been viewed by many as a proxy battle at this particular moment in time between political forces and figures that will contend against each other during the battle for 2023. […]
News

Buhari: Kachikwu’s Books Attest to Our Government’s Transparency in Oil Sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Ex-minister a gift to us all, says Osinbajo President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, said the four books recently published and presented by his former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, attested to details of his administration’s effort at ensuring transparency in the oil sector of the economy. Buhari spoke during the […]
News

LCCI seeks compensation for victims, business support

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following report that the country’s economy would have lost about N700 billion to #EndSARS protests, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described the unprecedented level of destruction and vandalism as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s recent history. LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, who declared this in a statement made available […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica