Hijab: Go to your schools, Oyedepo tells Muslim students

Founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has asked Kwara State Government and Muslim faithful to leave missionary schools alone for their owners. Oyedepo said this in a viral video on Wednesday, over the crisis regarding the use of hijab in the state’s mission schools.

The cleric said: “It is such a nasty development in Kwara State where Muslims are asking their students in our schools to wear hijab, and the church said ‘no.’ “Leave the school for the owners, find your schools, when you get to your school, men and women can wear hijabs there.”

School activities in some mission schools in Kwara State were placed on hold due to the agitation of some school authorities that prohibited the use of hijab in schools by female students. The Kwara State Government had shut down the schools for 14 days, after the controversy escalated between the Muslims and Christians in the state

