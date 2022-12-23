Islam

Hijab: Group wants Sanwo-Olu to investigate principal who stripped off Muslim student in Lagos school

The Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative has called on Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu to investigate and met out necessary sanction to the Principal of Eletu Odibo Junior High School Yaba for allegedly directed a male student to strip off a female student of Hijab. Executive Director, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, in a statement to New Telegraph, described the principal’s action as direct disregard to Supreme Court judgement and the Lagos State Government circular on hijjab usage in schools.

The statement reads: “On Tuesday 13th December, 2022, Mujeebah Abdul- Qadri a JSS 2 student of Eletu Odibo Junior High School, Abule Oja, Yaba wore her Hijab to school in conformity with the Supreme Court judgement and the circular of the Head of service. As soon as she entered the school premises, Mrs. Oshinjowon, the Business Studies teacher, asked her to remove her Hijab or return home with her mother who accompanied her to school that morning, despite the fact that exams were ongoing. “Mrs. Abdulqadir insisted that she wanted to see the principal, but she was informed by Mr. Babafemi, the Vice Principal that the principal was not around and that he could not attend to her on the matter. She went further to see Mrs. Akintola another Vice Principal who also informed her that the principal was not around and that she could not also attend to her on the Hijab issue.

“Abdulqadir waited for several hours to see the principal and had to leave when she was continuously told the principal was not around. She later found out that the principal was available all along, but because she did not recognize her (as she was a new principal), Mrs Abdulqadir was constantly lied to that the principal was not available and the said student was not allowed to put on the Hijab. “On Thursday 15th of December, while assembly was on going, the principal Mrs. Christiana Sofuye, signaled the said student to remove her hijab, when she failed to do so she called on a male student F.A,, to assault Mujeebah by forcefully removing the Hijab from her head on the assembly ground, which he did successfully.

 

