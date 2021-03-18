Metro & Crime

Hijab: Kwara directs staff of 10 grant aided mission schools to resume Friday

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

As the crisis over hijab lingers in Kwara State, the Executive Chairman of the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mallam Bello Tahueed Abubakar, has directed Principals, teachers and other staff of the 10 grant aided mission schools shut down to report at their respective schools on Friday.
The Chairman, in a statement by TESCOM, explained that the teachers’ resumption became necessary in order to prepare the final year students for their external examinations, saying any staff that failed to report to their duty posts would face the full wrath of the law as government, he declared, would not condone any act of insubordination.
Abubakar also warned all stakeholders against taking the law into their hands, stressing that peace meeting continues between the government and the stakeholders.
The Chairman explained that the government regretted the inconveniences the shutdown might have caused the students, adding that the action was taken in the interest of peace.

Our Reporters

