Hijab: Pandemonium as 10 Kwara grant-aided mission schools try to reopen

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Stephen Olufemi Oni

There was pandemonium yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as the 10 grantaided mission schools in the state tried to reopen as directed by the state government. Trouble started when Christian and Muslim faithful engaged themselves in war of words over the issue, resulting in pelting of one another with stones and pestles. Some people were reported to have been injured in the ensuing violence. Reacting to the crisis yesterday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the violence in that trailed the resumption of the schools, saying that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq should be held responsible for the violence even as it called on the Federal Government and the Inspector-General of Police to intervene urgently to bring an end to the bloodletting in the state.

It will be recalled that the state government had via a Ministry of Education press statement on Tuesday directed the affected schools to resume normal classes yesterday so as to allow them prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Mary Kemi Adeosun, issued the statement on Tuesday night on behalf of the state government. The situation was worse at Baptist Secondary school, Surulere, Ilorin, as security operatives had to disperse the Muslim and Christian faithful to bring the situation to normalcy.

Security agencies like the police, civil defence corps and soldiers were deployed to the affected schools to prevent the breakdown of law and order. The reopened schools were C&S College, Sabo Oke; STt. Anthony’s College, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam. Others were CAC Secondary School Asa Dam Road; St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke; St. John’s School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

