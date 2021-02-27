Metro & Crime

Hijab: Return our schools, proprietors of Christian mission schools tell Kwara govt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Controversy has continued to trail the recent approval by the Kwara State government for the use of hijab in all grant aided schools in the state as proprietors of mission secondary schools in the state in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have rejected its use in their schools, vowing to resist it.
The proprietors expressed dismay at the hastiness of the state government in arriving at its decision when the matter is still pending at the Supreme Court and ruling is yet to be made on the vexed issue and others by the apex court. At best, they argued, the state government ought to have maintained the status quo pending the apex court’s ruling.
It would be recalled that the state government had on Thursday granted approval to the wearing of hijab for students of grant-aided schools in the state.
But the proprietors in a communique read to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, by Rev Victor Dada, said: “We condemn the use of hijab in Christian mission grant-aided schools in Kwara state as this will cause discrimination in schools and allow terrorists to easily identify our children and wards.
“Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to the owners promptly as most of these schools have churches besides them and unnecessary trespass may lead to break down of law and order. They, however, did not rule out legal action to ensure that this is realised.

Reporter

