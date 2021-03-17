Metro & Crime

Hijab: Ugly scenes as Kwara’s 10 grant aided mission schools try to reopen

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The reopening of the 10 grant aided mission  schools in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday as directed by the state government was marred by pandemonium and violence as both Christian and Muslim faithful engaged themselves in a war of words, resulting in pelting one another with stones and other objects.
Some people were reported to have been injured in the ensuing chaos.
It would be recalled that the state government had via a Ministry of Education press statement directed the affected schools to resume normal classes on Wednesday so as to allow them prepare for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun issued the statement Tuesday night on behalf of the state government.
The situation was, however, more tense at Baptist Secondary school, Surulere in Ilorin, as security operatives had to disperse the Muslim and Christian faithful to bring the situation to normalcy.
Security agencies including the police, civil defence corps and soldiers had been deployed to the affected schools to prevent a breakdown of law and order.
The affected reopened schools are C&S College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony’s College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School and  Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.
Others are: CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.
As early as 7.30 a.m, students of the affected schools that trooped out to comply with the state government’s directive to resume normal classes were turned back at their various schools.
The students, who were eager to resume, could not gain entrance  into the schools as leaders of the Christian faith and their members were already at the main gates of the affected schools, asking the students to go back home.
The Christians were armed with various inscriptions like “O To Ge (Enough is enough)’, ‘Give our schools back to us’,  ‘No to Hijab in our schools’, and ‘Kwara is not an Islamic state’.
As at the time of filling this report, security operatives in the state have taken over the affected schools so as to prevent any breaking down of law and order, though the state government is yet to issue any statement on the situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests Internet fraud suspects, recovers exotic cars

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended eight people suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Ondo State.   The suspects were nabbed at their hideout at Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.   The anti-graft officials, who stormed the state from the […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor jailed two years for perjury

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

An Akure-based pastor, John Abiodun, will spend the next two years in prison on the orders of an Ondo State High Court for perjury. Pastor Abiodun was convicted by Justice Bode Adegbehingbe for deliberately telling lies and publishing false allegations against the founder of Promiseland Prophetic Ministry, Gbenga Akinbiyi. The convict, the court held, made […]
Metro & Crime

Delayed teachers’ salaries: Don’t blame LGA Chairmen – Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor on Wednesday absolved local government chairmen from the delay in the payment of teachers in the state urging the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly contribution to the councils for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica