Hijab: Ugly scenes as Kwara’s 10 grant aided mission schools try to reopen

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The reopening of the 10 grant aided mission schools in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday as directed by the state government was marred by pandemonium and violence as both Christian and Muslim faithful engaged themselves in a war of words, resulting in pelting one another with stones and other objects.

Some people were reported to have been injured in the ensuing chaos.

It would be recalled that the state government had via a Ministry of Education press statement directed the affected schools to resume normal classes on Wednesday so as to allow them prepare for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun issued the statement Tuesday night on behalf of the state government.

The situation was, however, more tense at Baptist Secondary school, Surulere in Ilorin, as security operatives had to disperse the Muslim and Christian faithful to bring the situation to normalcy.

Security agencies including the police, civil defence corps and soldiers had been deployed to the affected schools to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The affected reopened schools are C&S College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony’s College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are: CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

As early as 7.30 a.m, students of the affected schools that trooped out to comply with the state government’s directive to resume normal classes were turned back at their various schools.

The students, who were eager to resume, could not gain entrance into the schools as leaders of the Christian faith and their members were already at the main gates of the affected schools, asking the students to go back home.

The Christians were armed with various inscriptions like “O To Ge (Enough is enough)’, ‘Give our schools back to us’, ‘No to Hijab in our schools’, and ‘Kwara is not an Islamic state’.

As at the time of filling this report, security operatives in the state have taken over the affected schools so as to prevent any breaking down of law and order, though the state government is yet to issue any statement on the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...