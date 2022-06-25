Hijab: Wear native attires everywhere, MURIC tells Omirhobo

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) Saturday urged the lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, who appeared at the Supreme Court in a traditional doctor’s attire, to always put on such regalia to everywhere just like Muslim women wear their hijabs.

The Islamic human rights organisation described Omirhobo’s action as not only contemptuous of the Supreme Court pronouncement but also provocative, condescending and irreconcilable with the noble profession of law.

MURIC in a statement issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola said that Omirhobo claimed that he was reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgement on hijab which approved the wearing of the attire to schools by female Muslim students.

MURIC said: “Going by his personal record, we are not in any way taken aback by what Omirhobo did. The lawyer has exhibited pathological hatred for Muslims, their religion and the language of their faith in the past.

“Was it not the same Omirhobo who went to court over the existence of Arabic letters on naira notes? He did not stop there. He challenged the use of Arabic on army logo. He also sued the Nigerian Police for approving hijab for police women in Nigeria.

“Omirhobo has behaved to type. If he has his way, he would have every single Muslim ‘Shugabad’ out of Nigeria. He hates the sight of Muslims, their Qur’an and the language of that Holy Book, Arabic. His hatred reached boiling point when the highest court in the land approved the use of hijab for female students.

“This pushed him to the extreme behaviour which millions of Nigerians saw him manifesting on television yesterday. Instead of licking his wounds privately and gently after the court gave victory to the Muslims, he took his anger and frustration to the Supreme Court.

“Omirhobo’s hocus-pocus is not only contemptuous of the Supreme Court pronouncement but also provocative, condescending and irreconcilable with the noble profession of law. It is bigotry fanned by the embers of hatred. Instead of bowing to the rule of law, this lawyer sought to make a mockery of the judgement of the highest court in the land. He challenged the rule of law. It was reckless, lawless and unethical.”

Akintola called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Body of Benchers to sanction the lawyer for the action.

